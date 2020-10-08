Cross placed for fallen PB officer

Dornetta Hobbs, mother of slain police officer Kevin Collins, was presented with a cross Wednesday in memory of her son. Video available at arkansasonline.com/108pbcross/. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

A short 48 hours after Detective Kevin Collins was gunned down at a motel parking lot, about 100 people gathered at the scene where it happened and offered prayers and kind words to him, his family and to his city of Pine Bluff.

Members of the Pine Bluff Ministerial Alliance as well as lay people plant a small cross and pray where someone has been killed and, as it was noted, this cross makes the 22nd time this year they have conducted such a ceremony. More than one speaker asked God for there not to be a 23rd.

"We come here today to claim life over death in Pine Bluff in the name of Jesus Christ," said Roosevelt Brown, pastor of Family Church's Pine Bluff campus, as several of those who were in attendance responded with a loud "amen."

When Brown finished speaking, he invited those in attendance to pray on their own. Several people held their arms skyward and said prayers aloud, asking for God's blessing on Pine Bluff.

Collins, 35, and two other officers, all of whom are members of a violent crimes detail, were involved in an investigation on Monday when they were met by gunfire in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge Motel on Blake Street. Lt. Ralph Isaac was injured in the gunfight but not seriously, and the third officer was not injured. Two arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmstYYFHCC0]

Gary Bell, pastor of First Assembly of God Church, said Collins' death was a "wake-up call for all of us," going on to say that being a police officer, which is what Collins had been for five years, was dangerous. He then asked God to "take the ashes and bring a thing of beauty from them."

The speakers were flanked by Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant, the Rev. Jesse Turner and members of Collins' family, including his mother, Dornetta Hobbs, who wept and spoke words of encouragement to those speaking.

Turner, who is executive director of the Interested Citizens for Voter Registration and one of the organizers of the cross placements, said he fully supports Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter, "but today, Blue Lives Matter. Kevin's life matters," adding that the "clergy and Christian brothers and sisters" were there to support the Collins family.

Larry Gragg, a pastor and police officer in Redfield, said he had been a mentor to Collins, which was an experience he will never forget.

"I know he had one of the biggest hearts of anyone I have ever known in my entire life," Gragg said. "He gave 100% of his heart," adding that he had seen Collins "pull money out of his own pocket to feed other people's kids."

Hobbs, who delivered an emotional message, said she loved and respected all of her son's fellow officers and implored them to step away from their jobs and devote some time to their personal lives.

"Please take time out for yourself," she said, holding her right arm out as if pointing at the law enforcement officers in attendance. "I know it's important and I want to catch the bad guys, but I need you to take care of yourself and your family. He tried to do it all. He tried to do it all."

She concluded by saying that she appreciated the outpouring of support she had received from the community and that her son would have appreciated it as well.

"He would be doing this for someone else," she said.

After the speakers finished, Turner handed the cross to a police officer who presented it to Hobbs. The cross had been painted blue and had a large badge attached to it with Collins' badge number placed at the top.

After the ceremony ended, Mayor Shirley Washington stood next to and comforted Hobbs as the two spoke to two video reporters. Washington said that Collins "could have worked anywhere in this country, but he chose to stay here. We are going to miss him."