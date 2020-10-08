Crystal Bridges announces planned outdoor play space, parking deck

The 'Love' sculpture by Robert Indiana sits near the South entrance Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. The sculpture was recently relocated from the main entrance to the trail near the South entrance. Go to http://nwamedia.photoshelter.com/gallery/Crystal-Bridges-the-Momentary-reopen/G0000c3242fb5Tpc/C00008TNt1KNcsTU to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

BENTONVILLE -- A four acre outdoor play area and a parking deck will be added to the campus of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the museum announced Thursday.

"For nearly a decade, Crystal Bridges has offered a place to enjoy a unique blend of art, nature, and architecture on our 120 acres of beautiful Ozark forest," said Rod Bigelow, the museum's executive director and chief diversity & inclusion officer. "As Northwest Arkansas increases access to quality-of-life amenities, we are excited to activate our grounds in new ways."

The family-friendly play space, which will be called Convergence, will be a collaboration with the the Scott Family Amazeum, according to a news release.

The six-story parking deck will add 800 parking spots for visitors of the area's museums, trails and amenities while also providing event space, according to the release.

"Through the design process, we were thinking about architecture's role in presenting a space for community," said architect Marlon Blackwell. "This is more than a parking structure. It is an extended threshold to the Crystal Bridges Campus and provides an event stage for a variety of outdoor programs and activities focused on art and nature."

The structure will be located on the southeast side of the museum's campus.

Construction on the parking deck is scheduled to begin spring 2021, according to the release. The project plans to be complete by fall 2022.