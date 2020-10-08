Draft aims to force filling of police post

Public Safety Committee Chairman Win Trafford listens as Alderman Ivan Whitfield explains a draft ordinance he is proposing that would fill a vacancy in the assistant police chief position with the senior deputy chief. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Dale Ellis)

In an apparent effort to force the filling of the Pine Bluff assistant police chief position, Council Member Ivan Whitfield presented a draft ordinance to the Public Safety Committee that would fill the job with the senior deputy chief until a permanent replacement could be named.

Meeting in the newly opened police substation conference room next to the Saracen Casino Annex, council members Win Trafford, the committee chairperson, Joni Alexander and Whitfield were joined by Animal Control Director Marcus Graydon, Fire Chief Shauwn Howell and Battalion Chief Harold Clark, Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant and deputy chiefs Kelven Hadley and Billy Elliott.

The draft ordinance Whitfield submitted would elevate the senior deputy police chief into the assistant chief position, vacated earlier this month when Ricky Whitmore retired, until that position is filled.

"I'm very concerned," Whitfield said. "This is 2020 and this talks about the covid virus and it also should talk about the importance of crime-fighting. I know because I've sat in that seat, and the assistant chief should handle the day-to-day operations."

Those day-to-day operations, Whitfield said, should be the responsibility of an assistant chief in order to free the police chief up for other duties.

"You've got to leave here in just a minute to go handle some other stuff," he said to Sergeant, "I know you've got deputy chiefs, but there is a reasoning; what I'm concerned about is I knew 38 days ago that Assistant Chief Whitmore was leaving and if I knew it you knew it.

"Thirty-eight days later this city sits in the position that we don't have an assistant chief."

Whitfield said he wanted to fill the position to ensure a smooth transition of command in the event the police chief should be incapacitated.

"If you called the mayor tomorrow and tell her you came down with covid, we'd all be in trouble," Whitfield said to Sergeant. "I guess I'm trying not to ask you why you don't have an assistant chief, but I'm trying to ask you why don't you have an assistant chief?"

Sergeant, who is set to retire in about eight months, told Whitfield that he and Mayor Shirley Washington had discussed the issue at length and, while he was not at liberty to talk about it, plans were in place to ensure continuity of authority in the department.

"My request would be not to go forward with the ordinance because in essence, what will be happening at that time is you will be forcing by ordinance for a certain thing to happen," Sergeant said. "I would like for it to be just because it's the right thing to do through communication with the individual who needs to be at the table to do so."

Alexander, about to question Whitfield about the ordinance, said she would hold off if the ordinance would not be moving forward.

"Oh, I'm going to do it," Whitfield said. "I'm still going to take it to the council, and he has between now and the council meeting to meet with the mayor, and if they hit the green light to get an assistant chief, I'll pull it. I'm out of it."

Whitfield said the importance of an assistant chief is that it gives the police chief a person to groom as a successor, but Sergeant said, with four deputy chiefs, he had the opportunity to cultivate each of them in preparation for leading the department, something that he could do by rotating each of the four through two rounds of training.

He said the draft ordinance, as written, would tie his hands by designating the senior deputy chief over the other three, regardless of who may be best suited for the job.

"Over the next eight months that I'm here, I'm going to spend that time, monthly, preparing them for the next level of administration," he said. "So, based on, and I've got to choose my words carefully, based on the parameters that were presented to me, I'm going to leave the position open."

Whitfield, making clear that he did not agree with Sergeant's position on the matter, said that his experience as police chief gave him a different perspective on the issue. He said that Sergeant's tenure is limited and there would be a leadership vacuum if no assistant chief were in place by the time he leaves.

"I am very concerned because you're the chief of this community and for you to say eight months, that bothers me. It's not strength, it's not stable, it's not good," he said, then turned to Alexander and Trafford. "We got a chief of police who's saying eight months. We know that ain't healthy. Hell, we know that ain't even legal. I would sue your butt off, this council, if I thought you were going to dismiss me in eight months. That is unheard of."

Whitfield did not clarify his remarks regarding the legality of leaving the position open but earlier remarks seemed to indicate that an assistant chief would be necessary as a point person to take responsibility in the event something goes wrong.

Both Trafford and Alexander, saying that because Sergeant did not voice support for the measure, would not try to block it from going before the council, but said they would not support it with a recommendation that the council pass it.

"If Chief Sergeant came to us and asked for this, I would support him in that," Alexander said after the meeting. "But he said he doesn't want it. I know that Mr. Whitfield is really passionate and wants what he believes is best for the department because he was there for so many years and served as chief, but he's not the chief anymore. I wish he would step back and let Chief Sergeant run the department the way he thinks is best.

Whitfield acknowledged that department policy designates the senior deputy chief to serve in the chief's absence if no assistant chief is available, but he insisted that filling the assistant slot is necessary for the well-being of the department.

"If you look at what policy says and you look at what my ordinance says, they say the same thing," he said, although the policy makes the designation in the absence of the chief and Whitfield's ordinance would designate the senior deputy chief to step into the assistant position, regardless of the police chief's ability to serve.

The draft ordinance was cleared to go before the full City Council with no recommendation from the committee.