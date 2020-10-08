ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Celebrating 250 years of Beethoven

"Internal Landscape No. 3" by Ricky Sikes is part of the "Internal Landscapes" exhibition at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Cathedral concert

Violinist Kiril Laskarov and pianist Carl Anthony will team up for "Happy Birthday Ludwig — A Virtual Streamed Concert," 7 p.m. today, streaming live from Little Rock's Trinity Episcopal Cathedral on its YouTube channel, youtube.com/watch?v=eTa_Ta24T7Y. The program: "Violin Sonata No. 5" in. F major, op.24, "Spring" by Ludwig van Beethoven and the "Scherzo" by Johannes Brahms from the "F-A-E Sonata," a collaboration of Brahms, Robert Schumann and Schumann's pupil, Albert Dietrich. The concert is part of the "Chamber Music at the Cathedral" series.

'War of the Worlds'

The Argenta Community Theater will stream a multimedia performance of "War of the Worlds," centered on Howard E. Koch's script for the Oct. 30, 1938, CBS radio broadcast by Orson Welles and the Mercury Theatre of the Air, 7 p.m. Friday. Ben Grimes directs an ensemble cast of seven with cinematography and editing by Warren McCullough. It's part of the Arts All Access series, a multi-disciplinary collaboration between the Acansa Arts Festival, Argenta Community Theater, Ballet Arkansas and Opera in the Rock. Tickets are "pay what you can" (suggested amount of $15) plus a fee set by the streaming service. Visit ti.to/acansa/arts-all-access/with/aiokvxrdya4.

Curbside Couture

The Clinton Presidential Center will stream its "Curbside Couture Virtual Fashion Show," 7 p.m. Sunday via Facebook Live. The show, postponed from April because of covid-19, features creations by students in grades 3-12 of wearable designs made of recycled material. A panel of jurors will award cash prizes to the winning designers. A link to the page will come by email; register at tinyurl.com/yxp5tfux.

Susan Tolin (clockwise from top left), Tammy Fogle, Terry Lyne Moore and April Sanders sing songs by legendary women of country music for the KTVE Boomtown Opry Saturday in El Dorado. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Boomtown Opry

The KTVE Boomtown Opry, 7 p.m. Saturday the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium, 100 W. Eighth St.. El Dorado, will focus on female country music performers, including Susan Tolin (songs by KT Oslin), Tammy Fogle (songs by Martina McBride), Rhonda DeLamar (songs by Reba McEntire), April Sanders (songs by Patsy Cline) and Terry Lyne Moore (songs by Tanya Tucker). Tickets are $10 in advance, via itickets.com; $15 at the door; $5 for children 12 and younger; free for children 5 and younger. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Union County Animal Protection Society. Call (870) 665-9315 or email boomtownopry@outlook.com.

"Internal Landscape No. 20" by Ricky Sikes is part of the "Internal Landscapes" exhibition at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

UALR exhibition

"Internal Landscapes," paintings by Ricky Sikes, artist-in-residence at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, goes on display Monday in the Small Gallery in the Windgate Center of Art and Design at UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. It will also be available online at artexhibitionsualr.org/RickySikes). The exhibit "explores the eerie, peaceful, chaotic, and sometimes intimidating nature of the dense forests of Sikes' home in Louisiana and other regions of the Deep South," according to a news release. To make an appointment to see the exhibit in person, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, call (501) 916-3182 or email becushman@ualr.edu.

Preserving Women

Patricia Blick, executive director of the Quapaw Quarter Association in Little Rock, will speak about her 20-year career in preservation and the association's efforts to preserve greater Little Rock in a virtual session, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. It's part of Preserve Arkansas' four-part virtual speaker series highlighting "Women in Preservation!" via Zoom Webinar or the association's YouTube channel. Register at tinyurl.com/y5p6l6ub.

The rest of the sessions, all at 3:30 p.m.:

◼️ Nov. 10: Fayetteville architects Lisa Skiles and Morganne Bryner

◼️ Feb. 9: Mandi Curtwright, executive director, Main Street Batesville

◼️ March 9: Cheryl Batts, founder and CEO of People Helping Others Excel by Example in Hot Springs.

Toys for Tots

U.S. Marines and volunteers are conducting 810 local toy collection and distribution campaigns in all 50 states as part of the Toys for Tots 2020 Christmas campaign. The drive collects unwrapped toys for distribution to "less fortunate children," according to a news release. The North Little Rock Toys for Tots drive, covering Pulaski, Perry, Saline, Garland, Hot Springs, Grant, Jefferson, Lonoke, and Prairie counties, culminates in the Dec. 6 Toy Hill Event at the Shackleford Crossings Shopping Center, Interstate 430 and Shackleford Road. Information on this and other campaigns across the state are available at toysfortots.org.