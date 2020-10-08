Ex-THV11 news director hired as state Transportation Department spokesman

An Emmy-award winning journalist who most recently worked as the news director at Little Rock’s THV11 is the new spokesman for the state Department of Transportation, according to a news release.

Dave Parker’s first day will be Monday. Parker has been a journalist for more than 30 years, and has worked in Memphis, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

“I appreciate and value the importance of getting accurate information out to the public,” Parker said in the release. “That’s been the focus of my entire career. I look forward to working with this new team.”