God's will first

Editor, The Commercial:

The Democrat Party is in opposition to God's will with their support of abortion, sugar coated as "women's rights" and sodomy, which the LGBTQs proudly parade. We are told in Genesis that God made man and then He made woman, and He commanded them to be fruitful and multiply.

Nowhere in the Bible does it tell us that God has given women the right to kill their unborn babies. Killing the unborn is a heathen practice, akin to those in the Old Testament who burned their children as offerings to a false god. If the women's lifestyles are "inconvenienced" by becoming pregnant without being married (fornication), that is the choice they made when they chose to have sex. The innocent and unprotected babies should not be killed for the women's indiscretion.

And nowhere in the Bible does it tell us that God made any other gender than male and female; but it does plainly tell us that sodomy -- sex between two of the same gender -- is a filthy, loathsome sin against God. At the 2016 Democrat National Convention, two of their principal speakers were the president of Planned Parenthood and a transgender representing the LGBTQ movement.

With President Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, he is putting America back on the right track with the living God and likely resulting in overturning of Roe vs. Wade and same-sex marriage. Please keep in mind when you vote that all Democrat candidates will likely support their party's platform, so if you vote for a Democrat, you will be supporting abortion and sodomy, even if you oppose those sins. God holds us accountable for our actions. We cannot bend the truth to fit our personal "likes." Joyce Elliot supports abortion, while Congressman French Hill is pro-life, as is President Trump.

Jack Mayberry,

Sheridan