In desegregation case, court told of learning amid poverty

U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. (left) tours Mills High School in Little Rock on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, with Principal Duane Clayton (second from right) and two attorneys in the school desegregation lawsuit, Austin Porter Jr. (right) and Devin Bates. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cynthia Howell)

The third day of a federal court hearing on whether the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District has met its desegregation obligations focused in part on the role race and poverty play in student achievement.

In response to questions about any impediments to learning she sees at the district's Lester Elementary School, Principal Janice Walker told U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. that some pupils arrive at her campus with basic needs for food, clean clothing and a shower, and some come with the need for services such as medical and mental health care.

"I do have African-American students who need a little more because their needs are a little more," the 20-year principal with a doctorate said, and she used what she said she believes is an applicable analogy of two ill students -- one sick with a cold and other sick with the flu.

"They don't need the same treatment. The one with the flu needs a little bit more and the one with a cold might not need as much," she said. "But at some point all of your students may come down with the flu. And at that point you will have to shuffle services to all scholars."

Walker also said that poverty at some degree does affect learning but that doesn't mean the child in poverty cannot learn.

"Children can learn," Walker said.

Walker and Jacksonville High Principal LaGail Biggs were two of the three witnesses called to the stand Wednesday to testify about student achievement and the academic initiatives and strategies that are being used in the 4,000-student district to improve academic achievement.

At issue in the court hearing that is expected to go through next week is whether the district has complied with the terms of desegregation Plan 2000 in regard to student discipline, academics, incentives for staff members and self-monitoring.

The district, represented by attorney Scott Richardson, is seeking to be released from further court monitoring of district operations.

The McClendon intervenors who represent Black students in the district, however, are challenging the Jacksonville district's assertions that it has complied with its desegregation obligations.

Marshall held a similar hearing on the Pulaski County Special School District's desegregation efforts in July but has not yet issued a decision.

Both the Pulaski County Special district and the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district -- which was carved out of the Pulaski County Special system -- are obligated to substantially comply with Plan 2000 and subsequent court directives. The Jacksonville/North Pulaski district was established in 2014 as a separate school district with the condition that it must meet the Pulaski County Special district's desegregation obligations.

Austin Porter Jr., an attorney for the McClendon intervenors, asked Walker about the strategic plan for her school and whether the provisions of the plans comport with Plan 2000 and its accompanying "Ross plan." The Ross plan is an education plan with six goals that was written by Steven Ross and Deborah Lowther, who were faculty members at the University of Memphis in the late 1990s.

Porter noted that some goals were explicitly stated in the Lester Elementary School strategic plan but others were not.

Walker responded that all the goals are accounted for in the plan.

The six educational goals in the Ross plan call, for example, for improving "educational achievement by all students, with special attention to Black students and others who are at risk of academic failure due to socioeconomic disadvantages, or other factors."

Another of the goals calls for decreasing the performance gap between white and Black students through the systematic design selection and implementation of intervention programs that provide effective remediation or adaptation to individual or group needs.

Also Wednesday, Tracy Garrison, a math specialist at the Arch Ford Education Services Cooperative and former testing coordinator for the Jacksonville district, described for the judge the district's use of the Northwest Education Agency's Measure of Academic Progress, commonly known as the NWEA MAP test. The district gives the online tests in the fall, winter and spring of each year in grades kindergarten through 10.

The "adaptive" test is used to determine what students know and what they are ready to learn, Garrison said. A student's correct answer on a grade-level question leads to another possibly more challenging question. A wrong answer on the initial grade-level question leads to a different second question. The test is designed so the students will get 50% of the answers wrong.

Marshall noted that at one school -- Murrell Taylor Elementary -- white kindergartners who took the test scored a little higher that their Black classmates, according to the MAP results, but that racial achievement gap narrowed by the time the children completed first grade. The judge questioned why that narrowed gap isn't reflected on ACT Aspire scores.

Garrison said the ACT Aspire exams weren't given in the spring of 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic that shut down the operation of campuses. She said the 2020 Aspire exams would have included for the first time the third graders who have benefited from the MAP testing in the Jacksonville district.