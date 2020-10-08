Judges panel backs census ruling in part

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A federal appellate panel Wednesday upheld a lower court order allowing the 2020 head count of every U.S. resident to continue through October. But the panel struck down a provision that had suspended a year-end deadline for turning in figures used to decide how many congressional seats each state gets.

The ruling by the three judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco was a split decision for the Trump administration and a coalition of civil rights groups and local governments that had challenged the administration's 2020 census schedule.

The ruling upheld part of U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh's preliminary injunction last month and rejected part of it.

Koh's injunction suspended a Sept. 30 deadline for finishing the 2020 census and a Dec. 31 deadline for turning in numbers used to determine how many congressional seats each state gets in a process known as apportionment. The ruling reverted the deadlines back to a previous Census Bureau plan that had field operations ending Oct. 31 and the reporting of apportionment figures at the end of April.

The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to put an immediate hold on the lower court rulings wile it continues its appeals.

The coalition had argued that members of minority groups and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the counting ended in September. But Trump administration attorneys had argued that the Census Bureau was obligated to meet the congressionally-mandated requirement to turn in apportionment numbers by Dec. 31.

Ex-cop in Floyd case released on bail

MINNEAPOLIS -- The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd posted bail Wednesday and was released, leading Minnesota's governor to activate the National Guard to help keep the peace in the event of protests.

According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted a $1 million bond and was released from a state facility in Oak Park Heights where he had been detained.

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, is seen on video pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd says he can't breathe. The video of Floyd's death set off protests around the world. Chauvin and three other officers were fired over the incident.

Upon news of Chauvin's release, Gov. Tim Walz said he mobilized 100 National Guard soldiers in light of public safety concerns. Walz said 100 state troopers and 75 Department of Natural Resources conservation officers were also mobilized to help local authorities.

Floyd family attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci released a statement saying Chauvin's release "is a painful reminder" that the Floyd family is far from getting justice.

Boil order over deadly parasite lifted

LAKE JACKSON, Texas -- A boil-water notice was lifted Tuesday from the drinking-water system of Lake Jackson, a Houston-area city where water tainted with a deadly, microscopic parasite was blamed for the death of a 6-year-old boy.

In a statement, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said city officials lifted the notice after disinfectant levels in the drinking water were documented to be above the state requirements. Also, water samples tested negative for harmful bacteria.

However, the commission urged users of Lake Jackson's water to avoid getting it up their noses to reduce the risk of infection by the brain-eating microbe naegleria fowleri.

The boil-water notice was issued late last month after several days of flushing of the Brazosport Water Authority's water delivery system. The flushing was ordered after three of 11 samples of the Lake Jackson's water tested positive for the deadly flagellate.

Netflix indicted in Texas over 'Cuties'

Netflix Inc. is facing a criminal charge in Texas over its promotion of "Cuties," a controversial French coming-of-age movie that premiered on the streaming service last month.

Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin said a grand jury returned an indictment on Sept. 23 charging the company with felony promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child. The Texas county, located about two hours northeast of Houston, has a population of slightly more than 21,000.

"Cuties" depicts an 11-year-old French-Senegalese girl in Paris rebelling against her conservative Muslim family by joining a dance crew with other girls. Hundreds of thousands of subscribers have threatened to cancel the service because of the film's depiction of young girls in skimpy clothes dancing in suggestive ways.

In a statement on Babin's indictment, Netflix defended the film by French-Senegalese director Maimouna Doucoure, which won an award at the Sundance Film Festival in January. "'Cuties' is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children," a company spokesman. "This charge is without merit and we stand by the film."