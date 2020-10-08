Little Rock Fire Department responds to tech park alarms

The Little Rock Fire Department responded Thursday afternoon to several alarms at the Little Rock Tech Park Authority building downtown, according to emergency services authorities.

Two firetrucks responded at 2:53 p.m. to the building at 417 Main St., where 26 different alarms were going off, according to Capt. Jason Weaver.

“A sink overflowed and set off an alarm,” Weaver said. “Water got into the [electrical system] and set off the alarms.”

Firefighters responded to the scene again at 4:12 p.m. when alarms tripped on the fourth, fifth and sixth floors, according to Weaver.

Technology Park Authority spokesman Brent Birch said there were no reports of damage.