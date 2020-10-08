Louisiana coast braces for onslaught by Delta

Stephanie Verrett and Jodie Jones fill sandbags Wednesday in Houma, La., in anticipation of Hurricane Delta, which is expected to arrive along the Gulf Coast later this week. More photos at arkansasonline.com/108delta/. (AP/Gerald Herbert)

CANCUN, Mexico -- A hurricane warning has been issued for a stretch of the northern U.S. Gulf Coast as Hurricane Delta has begun trekking on a forecast path toward Louisiana.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Wednesday that Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again, like it was days earlier before hitting Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. But some weakening is forecast once Delta approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

As of 10 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Delta was about 525 miles south-southeast of Cameron, La., and headed to the west-northwest at 17 mph. The hurricane has top sustained winds of 90 mph. It gained new strength in just hours after entering the southern Gulf of Mexico.

A hurricane warning has been issued from east of Sabine Pass to Morgan City along the Louisiana coast. A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the northeast Texas coast and from Morgan City, La., to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon in preparation for Hurricane Delta. The Republican governor planned a news briefing for today.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/108delta/]

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Delta was expected to make landfall there Friday night or Saturday morning, and the entire state is in the storm's possible path. State and local officials in coastal areas were shoring up levees, sandbagging and taking other protections measures, he said.

Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which ravaged the southwestern region as it roared ashore as a Category 4 storm in August. More than 6,600 Laura evacuees remain in hotels around the state, mainly in New Orleans, because their homes are too heavily damaged to return.

The governor said he's spoken with President Donald Trump, who has agreed to sign a federal emergency declaration for the state in advance of the storm.

The hurricane reached shore in Mexico around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday with top winds of 110 mph. Officials said it caused no deaths or injuries, but did force hundreds of tourists to take refuge in storm shelters. It toppled trees and knocked out power to about 266,000 customers, or about one-third of the total on the Yucatan peninsula.

"Fortunately, the most dangerous part of the hurricane has passed," Quintana Roo Gov. Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez said, noting that the big problem was downed trees that blocked roadways.

Civil defense official Luis Alberto Ortega Vazquez said about 39,000 people had been evacuated in the states of Quintana Roo and Yucatan, and that about 2,700 people had taken refuge in storm shelters in the two states. Joaquin Gonzalez said that as of Wednesday afternoon some tourists who had to take refuge at storm shelters had not been allowed to return to their hotels, where cleanup was underway. He said he hoped they would be able to return by the end of the day.

There were reports of some flooding in Cozumel and Playa del Carmen. Overnight emergency calls came in from people whose windows or doors were broken, and they were taken to shelters, he said.

Early Wednesday, guests of the Fiesta Americana Condesa hotel awoke in the sweltering classrooms of the Technological Institute of Cancun campus where they had been moved Tuesday.

All of the windows at the campus had been covered with plywood so they couldn't see what was happening, but they said the howling winds started around 2 a.m. and there had been heavy rain. The power -- and with it the air conditioning -- had been knocked out early Wednesday.

By early afternoon they were returned to their hotel and the state announced that businesses could reopen at 3 p.m., and the ban on alcohol sales was lifted.

Information for this article was contributed by Gabriel Alcocer and Melinda Deslatte of The Associated Press.

A plane from Mobile, Ala., loaded with several dozen dogs arrives Wednesday at Pittsfield Municipal Airport in Pittsfield, Mass., ahead of Hurricane Delta. The storm battered the Yucatan peninsula and weakened to a Category 1 storm but is expected to regain strength as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast. More photos at arkansasonline.com/108delta/. (AP/The Berkshire Eagle/Ben Garver)

A structure that was blown off a building by Hurricane Delta lays in a street in Cancun, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)

A Starbucks coffee shop sign leads back after being pushed by winds from Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)

A view of a flooded street in Cancun, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)

A view of some of the debris left by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, in Cancun, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)

A storefront stands shattered by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)

A lifeguard tower lays on its side after it was toppled over by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico, early Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)

A lamp post leans over a street due to the passing of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)

A tree lays on its side, toppled by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)