RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: Main Street reopening of ‘holdout’

Cannibal & Craft opens Oct. 23 at 307 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock’s River Market. The menu includes a charcuterie board featuring wild game sausage, artisan meats and cheeses, dried fruit and assorted flatbreads. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Allsopp & Chapple, the last still-closed “holdout” on the 300 block of Little Rock’s Main Street, was to have reopened Wednesday. Hours at the restaurant, at 311 Main, will, at least initially, be 4-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The phone number is (501) 902-4911; check out the menu at the website, allsoppandchapple.com.

Cannibal & Craft’s new Little Rock branch, 307 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock’s River Market, will have its grand opening Oct. 23. The club, which has taken over the one-time Ernie Biggs space, consists of a street-level cocktail lounge (the “craft” side) and second-story Polynesian Tiki nightclub (the “cannibal” side), which, according to a news release from owner Charis Brenneman, will offer “exclusive and unparalleled nightlife with the best in live DJs and hottest dance floor each weekend.” Brenneman’s partner is Willy D’s owner Danny Brown, who has 10 years of River Market “cred.” The website, cannibalandcraftlr.com, offers an impressive list of premium cocktails and a menu that includes Caribbean Jerk Chicken Quesadillas (jerk chicken, bell peppers, caramelized onion, “C&C cheese blend”), Shrimp Chimichurri and a fancy charcuterie board featuring wild game sausage, artisan meats and cheeses, dried fruit and assorted flatbreads. Hours will be 3-11 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday. The phone number is (501) 414-8870; the Facebook page is facebook.com/cannibalandcraftlr.

The Root, 1500 Main St., has opened up its patio and garden for dining, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The phone number is (501) 414-0423.

Owners Vicki and Steve Farrell, citing state Health Department mandates on distancing and capacity restrictions, say The Joint, the coffee shop/entertainment venue at 301 Main St., North Little Rock, is in imminent peril of closure. They’ve opened up a GoFundMe page, which at last check has raised about 10% of its $112,500 goal. We have a hashtag: #SaveTheJoint.

And Hot Springs Village’s DeSoto Club & Grill, 100 Clubhouse Drive, has reopened for Thursday-Saturday reservation-only dining. Seating times are 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m., with live music each night. Make reservations at (501) 915-0007.

Has a restaurant opened — or closed — near you in the last week or so? Does your favorite eatery have a new menu? Is there a new chef in charge? Drop us a line. Send email to:

eharrison@adgnewsroom.com