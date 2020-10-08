Motorcycle wreck in Little Rock kills man, 57, troopers say

A 57-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon, troopers said.

The wreck happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. near 21606 Arkansas 365, according to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police. David Maxwell was riding a motorcycle north on the highway when he crossed a double yellow line to pass a Ford Fusion and struck the vehicle’s left side, the report states.

Troopers said Maxwell was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Preliminary numbers indicate at least 484 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.