Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Kevin Melton, 43, of 1299 Fieldstone Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with criminal mischief and criminal trespass. Melton was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Prairie Grove

• Ronda Peal, 35, of 16731 English Road in Morrow was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Peal was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Springdale

• Raquel Vasquez-Martinez, 36, of 900 E. Huntsville Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery and aggravated assault. Vasquez-Martinez was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Jaime Angeles, 53, of 400 Elmdale Lane in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Angeles was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Tontitown

• Darren Lee, 25, of 1020 Fraker St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and false imprisonment. Lee was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Wallace Kasinger, 70, of Rural Route 5, Box 5005, in Stilwell, Okla., was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and criminal trespass. Kasinger was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Jorge Morales, 37, of 1707 S. J St. in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Morales was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Tony Adams, 37, of 18723 E. Holt Road in Lincoln was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Adams was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.