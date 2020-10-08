OPINION | WALLY HALL: Is anyone really missing the Big 10?

It is still two weeks from this Saturday before Big 10 football resumes and another two weeks after that before the PAC-12 does its imitation of playing football.

With the SEC, ACC and Big 12 in full swing has anyone really missed the other two Power Five conferences?

Other than, of course those who are used to shoveling their driveway 25 times every winter or don’t mind earthquakes.

Take tomorrow for example. The SEC has seven conference games and outside of Alabama at Ole Miss, any of them could be upsets.

From 11 a.m. until about 11 p.m. the SEC, ACC and Big 12 will give the country all the quality football it needs.

In fact, one of the great rivalries, Oklahoma vs. Texas, is Saturday.

It is another Red River rivalry that can be won by either team.

Granted, the Michigan vs. Ohio State game is always fun but those two schools own the Big 10 because they recruit the best players.

They are No. 1 and No. 2 in all-time wins, with Michigan leading the pack.

After two weeks of SEC play, the Big 10 and PAC-12 have not been missed by the majority of college football fans.