Prayer event to honor slain officer

Law officials shed tears after watching fallen hero, Detective Kevin Collins, get placed in the back of a white SUV, laid in rest, under the American flag. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington's office invites the public to a prayer and unity walk in honor of police detective Kevin Collins, who was killed Monday in an on-duty shooting.

The prayer event will begin at 6 p.m. today on the steps of City Hall, 200 E. Eighth Ave.

"We will transition to a prayer and unity walk around city hall and end by praying for our law enforcement officers and first responders. The program will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m." a spokesman said in a news release.

Masks will be mandatory and social distancing will be enforced.

"He [Collins] was a devoted employee of the Pine Bluff Police Department and served our beloved city from the depths of his heart," the spokesman said. "As we mourn his loss, we stand in prayer and unity for his family, the Pine Bluff Police Department, and for our community."

Details: Pine Bluff mayor's office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.