Woman, 58, dies after 2 vehicles crash, overturn in Marion County, troopers say

A rollover crash Wednesday morning in Marion County killed a 58-year-old woman and left a 32-year-old man injured, troopers said.

Teresa Caststeel was driving a 1999 Toyota RAV4 west on U.S. 62 east of Flippin at about 6:14 a.m. when her vehicle crossed the centerline, according to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police. The Toyota struck an eastbound 2006 Dodge Ram, the report states.

Troopers said both vehicles overturned in the collision. Caststeel's compact SUV exited the roadway to the right, while the Ram stayed in the eastbound lane.

Caststeel died as a result of the crash, and the driver of the Ram, a Flippin man, was injured, according to troopers.

Conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Preliminary numbers show at least 484 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.