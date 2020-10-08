Stimulus tweets spin stocks up

A police car patrols Wednesday in front of the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks rose on renewed optimism about an agreement on additional economic stimulus measures. (AP/Mark Lennihan)

Stocks closed broadly higher Wednesday on Wall Street after President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on his decision to halt talks on another rescue effort for the economy.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.7% after Trump sent a series of tweets late Tuesday saying he's open to sending out $1,200 payments to Americans, as well as limited programs to prop up the airline industry and small businesses.

The tweets went out just hours after Trump sent the market into a sudden tailspin with his declaration that his representatives should halt talks with Democrats on a broad stimulus effort for the economy until after the election, saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had been negotiating in bad faith. The stakes are high, as economists, investors and the chairman of the Federal Reserve all say the economy needs another dose of support following the expiration of weekly jobless benefits and other stimulus Congress approved earlier this year.

The S&P 500 index rose 58.50 points to 3,419.45, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 530.70 points, or 1.9%, to 28,303.46.

"What we've seen over the last 24 hours is just confirmation that the market is really addicted to stimulus from the government," said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ. "When it thinks it's not getting it, it sells off, and when it looks like there's a possibility for that it rises, as we've seen today."

The Nasdaq composite climbed 210 points, or 1.9%, to 11,364.60, despite a call by Democratic lawmakers for Congress to rein in the Big Tech companies that dominate it and other indexes. The proposal, which follows a 15-month investigation by a House Judiciary Committee panel, could make it harder for Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google's parent company to acquire others and impose new rules to safeguard competition.

Amazon rose 3.1%, and Apple climbed 1.7%. Google's parent company added 0.6%, and Facebook slipped 0.2%.

Smaller stocks also rose more than the rest of the market, an indication of rising optimism about the economy's prospects. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks climbed 33.75 points, or 2.1%, to 1,611.04.

Still, much of the market's attention remains fixed on the prospects for more stimulus for the economy from Washington. Wednesday's gains helped the S&P 500 recoup all of its loss from the day before, when Trump's tweets suddenly sent it from a 0.7% gain to a 1.4% loss.

Just a few hours before Trump made his announcement on Tuesday to halt negotiations, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had asked Congress to come through with more aid. He said that too little support "would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship."

Some analysts characterized Trump's move as likely a negotiating ploy.

"I do not believe hopes of a stimulus deal are now gone forever," said Jeffrey Halley of trading and research firm Oanda. "One of Mr. Trump's favorite negotiating tactics, judging by past actions, is to walk away from the negotiating table abruptly. The intention being to frighten the other side into concessions."

The S&P 500 rose broadly, with technology stocks making the biggest gains. Other areas that would benefit most from a strengthening economy were also climbing, including retailers and travel-related companies.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 0.78% from 0.76% late Tuesday. European and Asian markets ended mixed.

