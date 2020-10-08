Team hit again by covid-19

Harding Academy head coach Neil Evans during practice at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on December 12, 2019. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Gammons)

For the second time this season, the defending Class 3A state champions are sidelined by covid-19.

Harding Academy has canceled its game Friday against Riverview because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent James Simmons told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday that there are currently 24 students that have either tested positive or are quarantined. Also, there are eight faculty members who have tested positive or have quarantined.

The game -- the 10th to be affected by covid-19 for this week -- will be considered a no-contest, meaning there will be no winner or loser. Harding Academy and Riverview may play each other at another point this season if a date comes up, Simmons said.

Simmons said he was disappointed about the cancellation.

"I think we had put forth great effort [in trying to stop the spread of covid-19]," Simmons said. "But we've had some extracurricular activities, with family gatherings, church and birthday parties. Events outside of the school circle."

Harding Academy (4-1, 1-0 3A-2 Conference) also had its Aug. 28 game at Bald Knob called off when eight players tesåted positive for the virus.

Wildcats Coach Neil Evans said Wednesday that he was frustrated by the situation but added he'll continue to work to make sure the program gets better as they look to win a second state title in a row.

"I can sit here and pout for two weeks and play the victim," Evans said. "Or, I can do my job and do what I can to help the kids and go forward."

The Wildcats have won 19 out of their past 20 games, with their only loss coming Sept. 25 at Memphis Briarcrest, 63-28.

While the Wildcats have been successful on the field, Simmons stressed to the team how important it is to stay healthy and not get the virus.

"We are very mindful of that," Simmons said. "Our coaches have done a good job of reminding them of this. But like I told them, if we want the season to continue on, I need your help.

"So, mask up. Distance yourself from each other. It's not the norm. But if my desire is to finish the season, then I will truly want to see what the desire is from you [the players]."

HAMBURG

Lions in action

Hamburg has been on the other side of the covid-19 cancellation ladder this season.

The Lions had a third game this season canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, with their previously-scheduled 4A-8 Conference game for Friday at Star City called off because of the Bulldogs' covid-19 situation. Hamburg also had games against Forrest City and DeWitt, the latter its 4A-8 opener, canceled thanks to covid-19.

However, Lions Coach Cecil Ray Cossey was able to find an opponent and his team will host Class 5A Jacksonville, led by Coach Maurice Moody, at 7 tonight.

Cossey said he reached out to several teams across the state before having Hamburg (2-2, 1-0 4A-8 Conference) agree to play Jacksonville (1-4, 0-2 5A-Central Conference).

Moody told Cossey that he preferred to play today rather than Friday for undisclosed reasons.

Jacksonville is coming off a 42-28 loss to Watson Chapel on Friday at Titan Stadium. The Titans have lost four consecutive games, but Cossey said playing them will help the Lions.

"They're a much improved team this season," Cossey said. "They're better than their record. It's a big challenge for us. They're big and fast."

This will be the second time this season Hamburg is facing a Class 5A opponent. The Lions lost 42-6 to Camden Fairview on Sept. 11, but only trailed 7-6 at halftime. Cossey hopes for a better showing tonight against the Titans.

"I want us to play our best for four quarters," Cossey said. "Their defensive line will outweigh our offensive line. They'll play a lot of man coverage with a lot of blitzing. But I want our offense to meet the challenge against a fast team."

DARDANELLE

Rivalry game back

Dardanelle will host Ozark this season after all.

With Pottsville having to cancel this week because of covid-19 concerns, Dardanelle instead faces Ozark, which had an open week.

Dardanelle and Ozark were scheduled to play Sept. 25 in what would have been the teams' 4A-4 Conference opener. But Dardanelle Coach Phil Vega said the Sand Lizards had 18 players quarantined because of the Arkansas Department of Health's contact-tracing protocols.

Those players are back and the Sand Lizards (3-1, 1-0 4A-4) are ready to face the Hillbillies (3-2, 1-0), a team that has stopped them from winning the 4A-4 Conference championship the past three seasons.

"It would be huge for our program to win," Vega said. "We've got several obstacles coming with Mena, Waldron and Dover. But it would be a big stepping stone to beat Ozark. We won the conference three years in a row [2014-16], then Ozark dethroned us.

"We're all hungry to play Ozark."

The Sand Lizards have been led by sophomore running back Drew Vega. Vega, the coach's son, has rushed for 442 yards and 12 touchdowns on 60 carries, passed for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns, and has also caught a scoring pass. Senior quarterback Trace Gentry has 416 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, along with 29 tackles from his linebacker spot on defense.

After Friday's game, Dardanelle is off Oct. 16 before traveling to Mena.

EL DORADO

Wildcats returning

El Dorado hasn't played a football game since Sept. 18 after a player tested positive for covid-19.

But Coach Steven Jones said the Wildcats (0-3) are glad to be back as they prepare to play Sheridan on Friday as they attempt to overcome what will be a 21-day hiatus between games.

"They're more excited than concerned," said Jones, whose team was off the past two weeks against Jonesboro and Pine Bluff. "They're fired up and ready to play."

Jones is confident his team can turn things around as they prepare for their first 6A-East Conference game of the season against Sheridan.

"We've had times where we looked like we would put it altogether, but we got hit with a setback," Jones said. "But I've been impressed with the kids."

VALLEY VIEW

Staying on top

Valley View Coach Sean Cockrell has led the Blazers to nine consecutive victories in the 5A-East Conference dating to last year when his team won the league title.

Cockrell hopes the Blazers can make it 10 in a row when they host another 2-0 team, Wynne, on Friday night.

Valley View (4-1, 2-0) won the 5A-East last season thanks to a road win at Wynne. A victory against the Yellowjackets could give the Blazers a boost as they attempt to win a second conference title.

"It's always hard to play a triple-option team," Cockrell said. "We have probably done more film work on them than anybody we've played so far. But I feel good about our team."

Remaining in first place in the 5A-East is the Blazers' mission, Cockrell said.

"I think it's big," Cockrell said. "If we can win that one [against Wynne], we'll stay at the top. It's only going to get harder from here on out."

4A-8 CONFERENCE

Schedule changes

Two 4A-8 Conference games have been moved to tonight because of possible impact from Hurricane Delta on Friday night.

The DeWitt-Crossett game will be at 6:30 p.m. in Crossett, while Monticello's home game against Helena-West Helena is set for 7 p.m. Crossett and Monticello made the announcements Wednesday.

Delta is the second hurricane that has affected Arkansas high school football games this season.

On Aug. 27, heavy rain from Hurricane Laura reached Arkansas and two games were postponed to Aug 28 -- Joe T. Robinson at Pulaski Academy and Jonesboro at Little Rock Catholic.

EXTRA POINTS

Jonesboro junior quarterback Ryker Acebo made his first start Friday at Sheridan. Acebo passed for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 52-28 victory for the Hurricane (2-2, 1-0 6A-East). He was pressed into action after senior quarterback Cross Jumper suffered a season-ending leg injury Sept. 11 against Conway. ... Farmington is looking for its first victory against a non-Class 7A opponent. The Cardinals (2-2, 0-1 5A-West), who travel to Morrilton on Friday, earned victories over Rogers Heritage and Springdale of Class 7A but have lost to Class 4A Prairie Grove and to Vilonia in its first 5A-West game Friday. ... Shiloh Christian hosts Prairie Grove in a matchup of two 2-0 teams in the 4A-1 Conference. In the past 10 seasons, Shiloh Christian has won six of the teams' 10 meetings. The Saints have won the past three 4A-1 Conference titles, while Prairie Grove's last league crown came in 2015.

TONIGHT’S GAMES

CLASS 4A

4A-8

DeWitt at Crossett, 6:30 p.m.

Helena-West Helena at Monticello, 7 p.m.

NONCONFERENCE

Jacksonville at Hamburg, 7 p.m.