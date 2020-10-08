Truth on Trump

Editor, The Commercial:

Lest anyone get the idea that we're getting truth from the government about Trump's covid-19 case -- consider the following. His doctor told us he could not tell us anything Trump doesn't want us told. That applies to the doctors at the hospital where he was for about three days. They're limited in any disclosure by him and by the attorney general's rulings.

At the recent impeachment hearings, Attorney General Barr protected Trump by ruling who could refuse to testify and who could be forbidden to testify. That's why Barr is still attorney general.

The Senate majority leader told us even before the charges were filed that the Senate would refuse to convict Trump, regardless of any testimony offered. They did exactly that after lots of the testimony that should have convicted him was given. After that, Trump removed the honorable colonel who testified and several others whom the president decided to retaliate against.

Folks, you're going to know what they tell you, no more than that. And you'll not be able to always tell when they're lying outright or just shading the truth; what they're leaving out is as important as what they say.

Karl Hansen,

Hensley