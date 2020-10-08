Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Truth on Trump

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:47 a.m.

Editor, The Commercial:

Lest anyone get the idea that we're getting truth from the government about Trump's covid-19 case -- consider the following. His doctor told us he could not tell us anything Trump doesn't want us told. That applies to the doctors at the hospital where he was for about three days. They're limited in any disclosure by him and by the attorney general's rulings.

At the recent impeachment hearings, Attorney General Barr protected Trump by ruling who could refuse to testify and who could be forbidden to testify. That's why Barr is still attorney general.

The Senate majority leader told us even before the charges were filed that the Senate would refuse to convict Trump, regardless of any testimony offered. They did exactly that after lots of the testimony that should have convicted him was given. After that, Trump removed the honorable colonel who testified and several others whom the president decided to retaliate against.

Folks, you're going to know what they tell you, no more than that. And you'll not be able to always tell when they're lying outright or just shading the truth; what they're leaving out is as important as what they say.

Karl Hansen,

Hensley

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT