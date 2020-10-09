3-star prospects enjoying success

University of Arkansas commitment Raheim Sanders showed in last week's game why he accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers during the recruiting process,

Sanders, 6-2, 215 pounds, of Rockledge (Fla.) High School, named a top five of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Florida State, Missouri and South Carolina before pledging to the Hogs in June.

He rushed 3 times for 43 yards and a touchdowns and also had 4 catches for 43 yards in a 40-0 victory over Melbourne.

"He had a pretty dynamic game" Rockledge Coach Wayne Younger said. "He played tailback and receiver for us last week. At tailback, he ran physical and imposed his will on guys. He had a big run late for a touchdown for about 20 yards or so. As for receptions, he was really good for us in our screen game and really elusive after the catch. He's really good at making defenders miss."

A three-sport athlete, Sanders averaged 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds a game on the hardwood. In two games this season, Sanders has 8 catches for 101 yards, a touchdown and 43 rushing yards and a touchdown on 3 carries.

Sanders, who's being recruited as an athlete, looks like a man among boys on the high school level, and Younger enjoys taking advantage of the future Razorback's talents.

"He looks like a grown man," Younger said. "Really his first step is really explosive whether he's going vertical or lateral. A lot of people struggle with that first step and if no one is there, he has the top-end speed to take it the distance."

Jonesboro and Arkansas linebacker commitment Marco Avant has recorded 42 tackles, 3 sacks, and a tackle for loss in four games for the Hurricane this season.

Nine of those tackles came last week in a 52-27 victory at Sheridan. Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman calls Avant's play "rock solid."

"That's how I would describe how Marco played last week against Sheridan, and that's really the way he has played the entire season," Coleman said. "He recorded 9 tackles with five of them being solo. He also had an interception overturned after a discussion between the officials."

Avant, 6-2, 215 pounds, had 52 unassisted and 31 assisted tackles as a junior at Forrest City. He also had 12 tackles for loss and 3 quarterback hurries.

He picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Kansas, Memphis, Arkansas State, Houston, Louisiana, Southern Miss, Tulane and others.

"He plays fast and downhill, and his practices have mirrored his game performance which gets me excited about the rest of the season," Coleman said.

ESPN rates Sanders and Avant as 3-star prospects.