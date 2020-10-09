4-H Week a national celebration

Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of young people, parents, volunteers, and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth-development opportunities offered by 4-H.

National 4-H Week was being observed throughout this week. The theme for this year's celebration, Opportunity4All, is a campaign that was created by the National 4-H Council to rally support for the Cooperative Extension's 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.

With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for children, families and communities across the country.

In 4-H, we believe every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed. We believe every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world.

"We believe youth perspectives are so important and a solution to eliminating the opportunity gap, because young people come with new ideas and new ways of seeing the world," explains Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council.

By encouraging diverse voices and innovative actions, 4-H believes that solutions can be found to address the educational, economic and health issues that have created the opportunity gap.

Participation in the 4-H Youth Development Program offers opportunities to explore a wide range of subject matter through hands-on activities. Additionally, 4-H teaches one of the things a lot of parents and educators tell us is missing in many traditional classrooms -- soft skills like etiquette, communication, time management, creative thinking, teamwork, and conflict resolution.

To provide access to more youths and promote nontraditional 4-H projects, our staff has formed partnerships with county schools, after-school sites and other youth-serving agencies to extend Opportunity4All and build a diverse county 4-H program.

Because of the pandemic, in-person celebration activities are restricted this year. Jefferson County 4-Hers, volunteers, and supporters planned to celebrate by wearing green or a clover, on Wednesday, which was designated as 4-H Spirit Day.

Throughout the month, young folks will also participate in this year's STEM Challenge through a series of virtual sessions. This event, formerly known as National Youth Science Day, is one of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week every year. The theme of this year's event, which is expected to see hundreds of thousands of children across the nation taking part throughout October, is Mars Base Camp. Developed by Google and Virginia Cooperative Extension, Mars Base Camp is a collection of activities that teaches kids ages 8-14 STEM skills, including mechanical engineering, physics, computer science and agriculture.

For registration or more information about the challenge or how you can get involved in 4-H, call the Jefferson County Extension office at (870) 534-1033. You can also visit us on the web at www.uaex.edu/Jefferson and find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UAEXJeffersonCo or https://www.facebook.com/JeffersonCountyAR4H. An overview of the 4-H Program in Arkansas can be found by visiting https://4h.uaex.edu/.

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service is part of the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division, which offers all its extension and research programs and services without discrimination.

Pia Woods is a county extension agent and staff chair of the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 S. Idaho St., Pine Bluff. Details: pwoods@uaex.edu or https://www.facebook.com/UAEXJeffersonCo or (870) 534-1033.