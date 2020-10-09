Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
Race for Hope 71

Arizona driver gets bump to prelim feature victory

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:22 a.m.

LOCUST GROVE -- Ricky Thornton Jr. of Chandler, Ariz., was declared the winner of Wednesday night's preliminary feature at the fourth annual Race for Hope 71 IMCA modified event at Batesville Motor Speedway after the car driven by Batesville's Peyton Taylor failed post-race inspection.

Taylor, who started eighth, and Thornton, the fourth-place starter, dueled side-by-side over the closing laps in the 30-lap prelim. They raced to the checkered flag, with Taylor winning by a couple feet.

Officials with the International Motor Contest Association inspected the top-12 finishers Wednesday night, and it was determined that Taylor's car had an illegal engine seal issue. As a result, his finishing position was disallowed.

Thornton has spent most of this season racing late models and earned his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory last week, winning $20,000 in the Pittsburgher 100 at Imperial, Pa. But he elected to return to the modifieds this week for an event he has dominated.

In its three previous runnings, Thornton has finished no worse than second. He won the inaugural event in 2017, finished second to Kyle Strickler in 2018 and was the winner again last season.

The top-10 finishers from Wednesday night's prelim earned inside row starting positions for Saturday night's 71-lap man event, which will pay $12,000 to win and $1,500 to start. The top 10 from Thursday's prelim will make up the middle rows for Saturday, while the top 10 tonight will comprise the outside row.

After Thornton in the amended finishing order Wednesday, Tripp Gaylord of Lakewood, Colo., was second and former NASCAR Cup Series driver David Stremme of Mooresville, N.C., took third. Salado's Ritchie Tosh, who started 12th, and Bryant's Casey Findley, who started 13th, finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Spencer Wilson of Minot, N.D., was sixth and North Little Rock veteran Donnie Barnhart finished seventh. Cody Laney of Torrance, Calif., finished eighth after starting 28th and Grey Ferrando of Stayton, Ore., was ninth. Searcy's Mark Norris, who finished one place out of a transfer position in the original rundown, was placed 10th as a result of Taylor's disqualification to earn the final main event spot from Wednesday.

More News

Race for Hope prelim

LOCUST GROVE — Wednesday night’s preliminary feature race results from the fourth annual Race for Hope 71 IMCA modified event at Batesville Motor Speedway with starting position in parentheses. The top 10 finishers earned starting spots in Saturday night’s main event:

  1. Ricky Thornton Jr. (4), Chandler, Ariz.

  2. Tripp Gaylord (5), Lakewood, Colo.

  3. David Stremme (11), Mooresville, N.C.

  4. Ritchie Tosh (12), Salado

  5. Casey Findley (13), Bryant

  6. Spencer Wilson (2), Minot, N.D.

  7. Donnie Barnhart (7), North Little Rock

  8. Cody Laney (28), Torrance, Calif.

  9. Grey Ferrando (9), Stayton, Ore.

  10. Mark Norris (6), Searcy

  11. Kelsie Foley (10), Tucson, Ariz.

  12. Matt Barry (17), West Plains, Mo.

  13. Dennis Schoenfeld (27), Van Buren

  14. Collin Thirlby (24), Grawn, Mich.

  15. Jeffrey Abbey (30), Camanche, Texas

  16. Kolby Hannah (18), Great Falls, Montana

  17. Jon Mitchell (21), Texarkana, Texas

  18. Ryan Moore (26), Jonesboro

  19. Clay Norris (19), Searcy

  20. Jack Sullivan (22), Greenbrier

  21. Travis Mosley (20), Batesville

  22. Curtis Cook (23), Conway

  23. Neal Flowers (25), Hobbs, N.M.

  24. Nathan Stewart (1), Bryant

  25. Ashton Wilkey (15), Batesville

  26. Jordy Nelson (3), Marysville, Kan.

  27. Tanner Barnhart (14), North Little Rock

  28. Terry Phillips (16), Springfield, Mo.

  29. Ethan Dotson (29), Bakersfield, Calif.

  30. Peyton Taylor (8), Batesville (DQ)

Heat winners — Nelson, Ferrando, Taylor, Stewart, Wilson, Thornton, Foley, D.Barnhart, Gaylord, M.Norris. C-Main winners — Chad Tilley, Jeff Taylor. B-Main winners — Tanner Black, Roger Witt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT