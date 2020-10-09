Arizona driver gets bump to prelim feature victory

LOCUST GROVE -- Ricky Thornton Jr. of Chandler, Ariz., was declared the winner of Wednesday night's preliminary feature at the fourth annual Race for Hope 71 IMCA modified event at Batesville Motor Speedway after the car driven by Batesville's Peyton Taylor failed post-race inspection.

Taylor, who started eighth, and Thornton, the fourth-place starter, dueled side-by-side over the closing laps in the 30-lap prelim. They raced to the checkered flag, with Taylor winning by a couple feet.

Officials with the International Motor Contest Association inspected the top-12 finishers Wednesday night, and it was determined that Taylor's car had an illegal engine seal issue. As a result, his finishing position was disallowed.

Thornton has spent most of this season racing late models and earned his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory last week, winning $20,000 in the Pittsburgher 100 at Imperial, Pa. But he elected to return to the modifieds this week for an event he has dominated.

In its three previous runnings, Thornton has finished no worse than second. He won the inaugural event in 2017, finished second to Kyle Strickler in 2018 and was the winner again last season.

The top-10 finishers from Wednesday night's prelim earned inside row starting positions for Saturday night's 71-lap man event, which will pay $12,000 to win and $1,500 to start. The top 10 from Thursday's prelim will make up the middle rows for Saturday, while the top 10 tonight will comprise the outside row.

After Thornton in the amended finishing order Wednesday, Tripp Gaylord of Lakewood, Colo., was second and former NASCAR Cup Series driver David Stremme of Mooresville, N.C., took third. Salado's Ritchie Tosh, who started 12th, and Bryant's Casey Findley, who started 13th, finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Spencer Wilson of Minot, N.D., was sixth and North Little Rock veteran Donnie Barnhart finished seventh. Cody Laney of Torrance, Calif., finished eighth after starting 28th and Grey Ferrando of Stayton, Ore., was ninth. Searcy's Mark Norris, who finished one place out of a transfer position in the original rundown, was placed 10th as a result of Taylor's disqualification to earn the final main event spot from Wednesday.