Arkansas defense finding way early

Arkansas defensive back Joe Foucha (7) and linebacker Bumper Pool (10) tackle Mississippi State wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Arkansas won 21-14. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Auburn has gotten used to scoring 50 or more points against the University of Arkansas.

If the Tigers do it again Saturday, for the fourth time in the last five meetings, there will be genuine shock on the Razorbacks' sideline.

The Arkansas defense, under coordinator Barry Odom, is one of the emerging great storylines in the SEC through two weeks.

After ranking 110th in the FBS last season by allowing 450.7 yards per game, the Razorbacks have given up 393.5 yards per game during their 1-1 start. One of those games was against a Mississippi State unit that had piled up 632 yards at defending national champion LSU.

Odom and the Razorbacks received praise around college football for their defensive scheme against the Air Raid offense of the Bulldogs that largely rushed three and dropped eight into zone coverage. Arkansas' linebackers and defensive backs kept pass catchers in front of them, then rallied to receivers to limit yards per catch.

"All week the kids believed we could rally around the ball and make tackles," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "For the most part that's exactly what we did. It's a copy-cat league and copy-cat world a little bit, but we copied some teams that had played them that had some success and we certainly had our own input as well."

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello, who had thrown for an SEC-record 623 yards against LSU's mostly man coverage, had trouble staying patient against Arkansas and threw three interceptions, including Greg Brooks Jr.'s 69-yard return for a touchdown.

"They're playing about like I thought they would," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "Barry and his staff have done an outstanding job of motivating them and getting them to play hard and running to the ball and understanding what the opponent is going to do. I'm awful proud of them. I'll say that.

"We're well aware that we didn't have the best defense in the world last year. But from what we've seen since we've been here, we're getting in games about what we expected to get."

Whereas last year's defense under coordinator John Chavis seemed to look for ways to not get backups into the action, Odom and his staff have made peace with knowing they have to rely on reserves.

That was very apparent last week when defensive line starters Jonathan Marshall, Zach Williams and Eric Gregory were routinely spelled by Isaiah Nichols, Xavier Kelly, Mataio Soli, and Taurean Carter, even as starting ends Dorian Gerald and Julius Coates missed the game for position coach Derrick LeBlanc.

The defensive backfield, led by Odom and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter, was a virtual revolving door, with corners, nickels and safeties coming and going and all contributing to a winning effort.

Safety Joe Foucha did not start but logged two interceptions in relief of Simeon Blair, who appeared to force a fumble from Kylin Hill in the first quarter, though the replay booth did not overturn the call on the field of Hill being down before fumbling.

"Like Coach Carter says, man, our goal at the end of the season is to be the best defense in the country," Foucha said. "That's pretty much expected, because we work for that, and we're still putting in work for that. "

Asked about the improved confidence on defense, Brooks said, "It's Coach Carter and Coach Odom. They give us a good game plan and they give us that confidence that we're going to win every single week and dominate every single week. So we just go out there and ball."

Even more impressive than the total yardage reduction, which has Arkansas at No. 33 nationally in total defense, is the improvement in holding down scoring.

The Razorbacks have held No. 4 Georgia and No. 16 Mississippi State to 25.5 points per game, good for 32nd in the country. And that's after Georgia took 11 of its 16 possessions into Arkansas territory and started four of them there, and Mississippi State brought half its 14 drives into Arkansas territory and started two of them there.

The Razorbacks have stopped three drives in their red zone, one on an interception by Montaric Brown and two on downs, and have repelled three fourth-and-short plays with opponents inside their 25-yard line.

"Barry had such a great plan going into the game, and he took a little bit from this team, a little bit from that team," Pittman said on his radio show on Wednesday.

"He basically did what we could do, but then he put his own little twist on some things. Our front three, they didn't always pressure him, but they did get a sack once, but whenever we flushed him we thought we might have a chance for him to throw it to us."

The Auburn offense is searching for its identity under new coordinator Chad Morris, the former Arkansas head coach.

The Tigers rushed for 91 yards in a 29-13 win over Kentucky and 39 yards in a 27-6 loss at Georgia. They are 4-9 under Gus Malzahn when rushing for less than 100 yards. Auburn is averaging 2.5 yards per carry, 65 rushing yards per game and 17.5 points per game.

"We really are striving to be balanced and working extremely hard to do that," Malzahn said. "Especially in this league, to be effective long term you have to be able to do both. So we're working extremely hard to do that and hopefully we'll be more balanced this week."

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix enjoyed a huge game in the No. 11 Tigers' 51-10 rout of Arkansas last Oct. 19. The freshman completed 12 of 17 passes for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran for another score as the Tigers outgained their hosts 491-234 in total offense.

This time around, the Razorbacks think they can contain Nix.

"We've got a good game plan," Brooks said. "We're going to stop him this week."

Foucha said the Razorbacks plan to cover speedster Anthony Schwartz and 6-4 Seth Williams and make other receivers beat them.

"The rest of the receivers are going to have to make a play," Foucha said. "So Bo Nix is going to have to pick other receivers to throw the ball to because I know for a fact my defense is going to hold him to that. [Schwartz] and [Williams] are not going to have the ball in their hands most of the time.

"Like, he's going to have to throw it somewhere else. That's all I've got to say about that."

Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool closes in to make one of his career-high 20 tackles against Mississippi State last Saturday. Arkansas’ defense is allowing 57 fewer yards per game than it did last season. (AP/Thomas Graning)

Saturday’s game

ARKANSAS AT NO. 13 AUBURN

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn,

Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas 1-1; Auburn 1-1

TV ESPN