Armenia says cathedral targeted by Azerbaijan

Shelling during a military conflict Thursday in Shushi, outside Stepanakert in self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, left a hole in the roof of the Holy Savior Cathedral. More photos at arkansasonline.com/109cathedral/. (AP)

YEREVAN, Armenia -- Armenia accused Azerbaijan on Thursday of shelling a historic cathedral in the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where nearly two weeks of heavy fighting has killed hundreds of people.

Holy Savior Cathedral, also known as Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, had its dome pierced by a shell that also damaged the interior.

Media reports said some children were inside the cathedral in the town of Shusha at the time of the shelling, and although they were not wounded, they suffered from stress after the attack.

Hours later, the cathedral came under more shelling that wounded two Russian journalists, one of whom was hospitalized in grave condition, according to Armenian officials.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry denounced the shelling as a "monstrous crime and a challenge to the civilized humankind," warning Azerbaijan that targeting religious sites amounts to a war crime.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry denied attacking the cathedral, saying its army "doesn't target historical, cultural and, especially, religious buildings and monuments."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/109cathedral/]

A priest at the cathedral who identified himself only as Father Andreas, anguished over the attack.

"I feel the pain that the walls of our beautiful cathedral are destroyed," he said. "I feel the pain that today the world does not react to what's happening here and that our boys are dying defending our Motherland."

Built in the 19th century, the cathedral suffered significant damage during ethnic violence in 1920. It was restored after fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the 1990s and is part of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marks the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

According to the Nagorno-Karabakh military, 350 of its servicemen have been killed since Sept. 27. Azerbaijan hasn't provided details on its military losses. Scores of civilians on both sides have been killed.

Also on Thursday, Azerbaijani officials accused Armenian forces of attacking several of its villages and towns, and Nagorno-Karabakh forces said they were "suppressing the activity" of Azerbaijani forces along the line of contact.

Facing international calls for a cease-fire, Azerbaijan made its conditional on Armenia's withdrawal from the region. Armenian officials allege Turkey is involved in the conflict and is sending Syrian mercenaries to fight on Azerbaijan's side. Turkey has publicly backed Azerbaijan in the conflict but denied sending fighters to the region.

Russia, the United States and France co-chair the so-called Minsk Group, which was set up in the 1990s under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to mediate the conflict. They have called repeatedly for stopping hostilities and starting peace talks.

The group was scheduled to meet Thursday in Geneva, and Azerbaijan's foreign minister was set to attend to give Baku's position on the conflict.

Information for this article was contributed by Daria Litvinova, Vladimir Isachenkov, Aida Sultanova and Ayse Wieting of The Associated Press.

A woman lights a candle in the Holy Savior Cathedral damaged by shelling during a military conflict, in Shushi, outside Stepanakert, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing missiles into the capital of the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijan said several of its towns and its second-largest city were attacked. (AP Photo)

An icon covered with dust in the Holy Savior Cathedral damaged by shelling during a military conflict, in Shushi, outside Stepanakert, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing missiles into the capital of the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijan said several of its towns and its second-largest city were attacked. (AP Photo)

Men carry out furniture from the Holy Savior Cathedral damaged by shelling during a military conflict, in Shushi, outside Stepanakert, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing missiles into the capital of the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijan said several of its towns and its second-largest city were attacked. (AP Photo)

An interior view of the Ghazanchetsots (Holy Saviour) Cathedral in the city of Shusha, some 15 kilometers from the Nagorno-Karabakh province's capital Stepanakert, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The church was damaged from shelling by Azerbaijani artillery. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing missiles into the capital of the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijan said several of its towns and its second-largest city were attacked. (David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter PAN Photo via AP)

A man walks in rubbles of the Ghazanchetsots (Holy Saviour) Cathedral in the city of Shusha, some 15 kilometers from the Nagorno-Karabakh province's capital Stepanakert, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, after shelling by Azerbaijani artillery. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing missiles into the capital of the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijan said several of its towns and its second-largest city were attacked. (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)

A man walks past a house destroyed by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing missiles into the capital of the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijan said several of its towns and its second-largest city were attacked. (AP Photo)

In this image taken from a video provided by ArmNews TV, people carry out an injured man from the Holy Savior Cathedral after shelling the Cathedral by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict, in Shushi, outside Stepanakert, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (ArmNews TV via AP)