Bõlaide, Oktoba 9: Lalem men ko kwoj aikuj jelã kõn covid-19 ilo Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkansas in ewõr 90,145 oran confirmed cases in covid-19, ekkar ñan data im melele ko raar likút ilo jibboñin, Oktoba 9 raan eo. Tibaatmen eo an State health officials ear bareinwõt ripoot e 1,503 armej emōj aer jako im 81,563 raar mour jen nañinmej in.

• Ilo Octoba 6 raan eo tibaatmen eo an Ejmour ear kwalok ilo kakien ko aer ke enaj aitoklok awa ko ñan aer lotok rutto ro ilo mōn wōlej (nursing home) ko im ewor Rijerbal ak ro rej jokwe mweo im ejjelok aer nañinmij in covid-19 ilo raan ko joñoul eman rej jemlok lok.

• Ilo Oktoba 6 raan eo Rijerbal ro jen jikin jelālokjen raar komane juon kojjela nan bukot Rijikuul ro raar jab jikuul ilo semester in ilo aer jerbal ippen Rikaki ro ilo outreach couseling, academic conseling im telehealth.

• Tibaatmen eo an ejmour ear kōmmane jet buñton ko ilo Oktoba 6 raan eo ikkijen makutkut ilo raan in Halloween. Rej bar kwalok bwe etetal jen em nan em ej bar juon wawein am nej bo jen nañinmij in covid-19. State in ej kōmmane juon wāwein eo im ekadiklok an naaj ajeded nañinmej in ej ilo aer kōmmane costume contest eo ilo mejatoto ak wawein eo juon rej ba online.

• Ilo Oktoba 7 raan eo, nomba ko ikkijen nañinmej in coronavirus ear walok joñan kijj kāāl in rinañinmej kin jonan in 538 jen kar mokta ear 529 ilo kar Oktoba 6 raan eo.

Translation: Marshallese Educational Initiative staff

