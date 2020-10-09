Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available by contacting: Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; Jefferson Regional Medical Center -- 870-541-4911; Jefferson Comprehensive Care System at Pine Bluff -- 855-543-2380 or 1-833-508-0774 for other community health centers; Arkansas Department of Health -- Testing sites in Arkansas are listed on the department's website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested . Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Absentee ballot applications available at Jefferson County Clerk's Office

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people who would like to vote by mail. Voters may also download an application on the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/county-clerk, according to a news release. The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27. The completed absentee ballot application can be mailed, faxed or scanned and emailed to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office. The mailing address is: Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County Clerk, 101 W. Barraque St., Suite 101, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. The fax number is 870-541-5324. The email address is jeffersonclerk@arkansasclerks.com. Residents have until Monday, Oct. 5, to register to vote in the November election. Details: Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart, 870-541-5322.

Brothers by One exhibition open at ASC

Rex DeLoney's exhibition, "Brothers by One: The Black Athlete and Social Justice," is on display at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas through Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. It opened Oct. 1. This exhibition highlights the many ways that Black athletes used their celebrity status and media coverage to give attention to social justice issues; from boxer Muhammad Ali and his stance against the Vietnam War to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem as a statement against police brutality, according to a news release.

Election-related dates set

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office recently issued a reminder of election-related dates:

Oct. 19 -- Early voting begins at the county courthouse.

Oct. 27 -- Last day to request an absentee ballot at the county clerk's office.

Oct. 30 -- Last day for a voter to transfer into Jefferson County.

Nov. 3 -- Election Day (voters may go to polling sites between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.)

Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office website: jeffersoncountyar.gov/county-clerk or call 870-541-5322.

Friday, Oct. 9

Watson Chapel to name homecoming queen

Watson Chapel High School announces its 2020 Homecoming Court. The crowning ceremony will be held before kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Wildcat Stadium, according to Watson spokeswoman Kasera Brown. Candidates for homecoming queen are Aatiyah Royal, Jaden Rayner, Makya Roberts, Taylor Blackmon, Samara Rich, Sah'myah Holloway, Alexis Rayford, Kennedi Stephens, Hayle King and Quanterrika Littleton.

Women of Influence postpones conference

Women of Influence Rock - Reset and Still Rocking - has been postponed until Nov. 6-7. It was originally planned for Oct. 9-10. Organizers postponed the conference in part due to the death of Pine Bluff Police Detective Kevin Collins. Some participants, including Mayor Shirley Washington, Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. and a committee member, will be attending the wake and funeral service on Friday and Saturday, a spokesman said. Also, organizers postponed the event after considering possible inclement weather that may have a negative impact on the internet connection of some participants.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Progressive Women set Octoberfest scholarship fundraiser

The Progressive Women's Association is planning an Octoberfest (silent auction and rummage sale) to benefit four scholarship recipients, according to a news release. The fundraiser will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, on the grounds of the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road at White Hall. A quilt and afghan will be given away Tuesday, Nov. 17. Tickets for a chance to win the afghan or quilt are $2 each or $5 for 3. Tickets are available in advance from any Progressive Women's Association member or at the event. Masks are mandatory at the event. Details: 870 550-5788 or 870-489-3600.

Second Saturday Family FunDay set at ASC

The community is invited to join the Halloween STEAM Challenge contest, Engineering a Bone Bridge, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkanasas. Sessions will be held on Facebook and Instagram. Participants can design unique structures using cotton swabs and other materials. The winners of the contest will receive two tickets to ASC's virtual production of "Clue" in October. Details: asc701.org and at facebook.com/asc701/.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 10

ASC to host CrEATe Lab with Faith Anaya

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas concludes its CrEATe Lab, nutritious cooking 2020 series, with a fall workshop Saturdays, Oct. 10, 17, and 24, from 1-3 p.m. A limit of eight students ages 10-17 may attend. The cost is $35. Partial scholarships are available. To register, participants may visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at 870-536-3375. ASC has partnered with Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team for the series. Anaya has more than a decade's experience cultivating children's knowledge of healthy eating habits.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

UAPB/AM&N Alumni to hold conference call

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N Alumni, Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Chapter, will hold its monthly meeting by conference call at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. The primary call-in number is (978) 990-5000 and participant access code is 803130#, according to a news release. The meeting will feature Sederick C. Rice, Ph.D, associate professor of biology and president of the Faculty Staff Assembly/Senate at UAPB. He will provide the faculty and staff perspectives on the university's operation in light of Covid-19. The standing committees will report on proposed activities. All members and prospective members are encouraged to participate.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13

Ivy Center hosts Zoom workshops

The Ivy Center for Education announces its upcoming workshops by Zoom primarily for students in 7-12th grades. Tuesday, Oct. 13 -- 6-7 p.m -- Future Engineers will meet with Sederick Rice, Ph.D, at UAPB. Tuesday, Oct. 20 -- 6-7:30 p.m. -- A panel discussion, "Teenagers Growing Up Black in America," will be led by Carolyn Pridgeon and Melvin D. Clayton. Tuesday, Oct. 27 -- 6 p.m. -- Go Forward Pine Bluff (Youth Involvement) will be presented by Ryan Watley, Ph.D, and chief executive officer of Go Forward Pine Bluff. From 6:45-7 p.m. -- A College Readiness Workshop will be presented by Derrick Newby of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock recruitment office. To participate in the Ivy Center Zoom workshops, enter meeting ID: 856 8296 4187 and Passcode: 351061. For details, contact Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com or Patricia Berry at Pberry867@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday and the deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles may be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing a religion column may submit articles by email as well. Please include your phone number, the name and location of your ministry or city where you reside, and your photo. Photos may also accompany church news by email.

Thursday, Oct. 15

House of Bread/GoFresh food pantry opens

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will host its GoFresh USA Food Distribution at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in partnership with THE LEGACY CENTER at West Dumas. This drive-thru food distribution will supply special relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food will be given out on a first come, first served basis while quantities last. All persons must wear masks. Current customers will only need to roll down the passenger window and present their ID. Their food will be loaded in the back seat or trunk of car and social distancing is observed. New customers can go online to download the registration form at www.houseofbreadark.org. Participants will drive to the church by this route: From Walnut Street turn east onto Fourth Avenue (one way) and travel along the railroad tracks to Pine Street. Turn south (right) on Pine Street (one way) and travel to the parking lot on the east side of the street where the food will be located. Details: www.houseofbreadark.org and Saint Mary Harris on Facebook.

Friday, Oct. 16

Redus launches girls golf program honoring Gigi Bryant

The Gigi (Girls in Golf) tournament is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, at the Jaycee Golf Course, 629 Jaycee Drive, at Pine Bluff. A co-ed mixed scramble tee time is set for 9 a.m. Lunch will be available along with awards and door prizes. All proceeds will go to the Gigi Program, according to a news release. Trudy Redus, assistant director of the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department, made the announcement about the event. The tournament is in honor of Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, the late daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, a legendary NBA player. Details: Trudy Redus at saracenlanding@att.net or the Parks and Recreation Department at 870-536-0920.

Monday, Oct. 19

House of Bread to open drive-thru pantry

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry in a drive-thru setting Monday, Oct. 19, from 1-4:30 p.m. or once the 200 food boxes are distributed. Food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Only one box will be given out per household. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license.) Everyone is required to wear a mask. The police department will be on duty to direct traffic. Details: Saint Mary Harris, apostle at House of Bread, at 870-872-2196.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 19

Early voting set Oct. 19-Nov. 2

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election will begin Oct. 19 at the Jefferson County Courthouse. Early voting dates include Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Oct. 24 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Oct. 26 through Oct. 30 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Oct. 31 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.); and Nov. 2 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) The Jefferson County clerk's office also reminds voters of other election-related dates: Oct. 5 -- Last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election; Oct. 27 -- Last day to request an absentee ballot; Oct. 30 -- Last day for a voter to transfer into Jefferson County; and Nov. 3 -- Election Day (polling sites will be open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) Details: Jefferson County clerk's office, 870-541-5322.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Police set Domestic Violence Walk

The Pine Bluff Police Department will host its 2020 Domestic Violence Walk from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. The event begins and ends at the steps of the Civic Center, 200 W. Eighth Ave., according to a news release. A sack lunch will be provided to participants. The speaker will be Wendy Gates, mother of Hannah Roberts, 21, who was killed in 2019 in Jefferson County during a domestic incident, authorities said. Supporters of the walk include Mayor Shirley Washington, Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant, Margland Inns Bed & Breakfast, Super 1 Foods and Red Lobster. "Recognizing that an act of violence occurs every minute, we would like for you to join us in this walk," a spokesman said. "If you have been a victim, suffered a loss of a loved one or know someone who has been a victim, please come and show your support for the cause.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Watson Chapel gives annual reports

Watson Chapel Junior High School will have a virtual annual report to the public Thursday, Oct. 22, at 4:30 p.m. Details: 870-879-4420.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 23

ASC to present 'Clue: Stay-At-Home' virtual production

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present its next theater production virtually with "Clue: Stay-At-Home." Viewers may watch the stage production online at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24. Tickets are $15 each and go on sale in October. The production is sponsored by Simmons Bank. Based on the 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, "Clue" is a farce-meets-murder mystery. Details: ASC Theater Education Coordinator Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375.

Through Friday, Oct. 23

A&P panel accepting requests for funds

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission is accepting funding requests for individual events and organizational programming for 2021. Applications for the 2021 funding cycle will be accepted until noon Friday, Oct. 23. Funding recipients will be voted on at the A&P Commission's Nov. 18 meeting, according to a news release. Applicants' planned events and programming must take place in the city of Pine Bluff during the 2021 calendar year and must fit within at least one of the following focus areas: visual arts, culinary arts, Delta Heritage, performing arts, sports and recreation. Applications can be obtained at www.ExplorePineBluff.com (under the "A&P Information" tab), by calling 870-534-2121, or by emailing sstorie@ExplorePineBluff.com.

Saturday, Oct. 24

White Hall Police host Drug Take Back Day

The White Hall Police Department, 8204 Dollarway Road, will be a collection site for the 19th Arkansas Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The police department partnered with the the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in this effort, according to a news release from White Hall Police Chief Greg Shapiro. The Arkansas Drug Take Back Day will include more than 250 locations across the state. Hundreds of volunteers and first responders will be at those locations encouraging citizens to dispose of unused or expired medications and officers won't ask for any identification or other questions regarding the prescriptions being dropped off.

Through Saturday, Oct. 24

Arts center displays Small Works on Paper exhibition

The 2020 Small Works on Paper exhibition is on display at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., at Pine Bluff. Small Works on Paper will be on display through Oct. 24 in the International Paper Gallery at ASC, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Among the selected pieces is "Nola Reception Couture Gown" by Pine Bluff artist Kimiara Johnson. Admission is free but is limited to 10 guests at a time. Reservations are encouraged but not required. The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of Arkansas Heritage, coordinates the annual touring visual arts exhibition that showcases the work of Arkansas artists, according to an Aug. 19 news release.

Through Tuesday, Oct. 27

Thursday, Oct. 29

Fair Housing panel plans virtual training

The Arkansas Fair Housing Commission will host virtual Management & Best Practices Training from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, according to a news release. Participants will be introduced to the Do's and Don'ts of fair housing marketing and management; fair housing sensitivity; an overview of federal and state fair housing laws; reasonable accommodations land modifications; and compliance. Leon Jones Jr. is the executive director of the fair housing commission. Details: 501-682-3247, toll free 1-844-952-8248 or www.fairhousing.arkansas.gov.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Mt. Nebo Breast Cancer Awareness set

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff will observe the sixth annual Breast Cancer Virtual Event in memory of Billie Jean "B.J."Jackson. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31, via Zoom. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink to support and celebrate survivors, according to a news release. A 2K walk run is also being planned. The deadline is Oct. 15 for ordering commemorative T-shirts by visiting paypal.me/mtnebobreastcancerbj.

Through Sunday, Nov. 1

Agriculture Hall of Fame seeks nominations

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for its next class. The nomination deadline is Nov. 1. The Agriculture Hall of Fame recognizes Arkansans who have contributed significantly to the state's largest industry, while spotlighting their contributions to the state's economic development. Since its first class was selected in 1987, a total of 176 men and women have been inducted, according to a news release. Details: arkansasaghalloffame.org or 501-228-1609.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

General election day set

The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. Local races, ballot proposals as well as the presidental race are on the ballots. Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Through Friday, Dec. 11

Chamber accepting nominations for Leadership Pine Bluff

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is still accepting nominations for the 2021 Leadership Pine Bluff Class. A formal application will be sent to the applicant upon receipt of a completed nomination form or forms may be picked up at the Chamber at 510 Main St. The deadline for applications to the class is Friday, Dec. 11, according to a news release. Nomination forms are available at https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/c635ad7c-2ace-409c-959c-e617f9b483f7.pdf. Details: Chamber Director Ulanda Arnett at ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or 870-535-0110.

Through Monday, Dec. 21

UAPB alumni raising scholarship funds

The community is invited to participate in the End of the Year Challenge to help the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association raise scholarship funds. The association's goal is to raise $500,000 for scholarships by Dec. 21, according to a news release. These scholarships will directly benefit students at UAPB. To donate online visit https://www.uapbalumni.org/end-of-the-year-challenge.

Through Saturday, Jan. 2

Events underway

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call 870-534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or 870-329-1182.

Fridays

St. John hosts weekly prayer calls

St. John AME Church at Pine Bluff invites the community to join them in a weekly conference call prayer for deliverance from the coronavirus crisis. The conference call will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the pastor, Cecil L. Williams Jr. Participants must call in by 6:25 p.m. at 1-720-650-3030. The access code is 144-0205# . Details: www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff.

Saturdays

St. Peter's reopens Saturday Soup Kitchen

St. Peter Catholic Church, 15th Avenue and Alabama Street, reopened its Saturday Soup Kitchen for carry out meals only. The kitchen will be open every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to the program held in the cafeteria, the red brick building, according to a news release.