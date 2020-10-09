Delta back at Category 3; not bad dream, town told

Workers extend a tidal levee 1,300 feet on the back of the island Thursday in preparation for theHurricane Delta storm surge in Grand Isle, La. More photos at arkansasonline.com/109delta/. (AP/The Advocate/Sophia Germer)

NEW ORLEANS -- Louisiana residents confronting the menace of a new hurricane weeks after one battered their communities got stark warnings Thursday to prepare for winds that could turn debris into missiles and to use the remaining hours before the storm strikes to take emergency precautions.

Forecasts showed Hurricane Delta had strengthened back into a Category 3 storm as it bore down on the state carrying winds of up to 115 mph and the potential to deliver a storm surge of up to 11 feet when it arrives tonight.

The projected path included the southwest area of Louisiana where Category 4 Hurricane Laura made landfall less than two months ago.

The mayor of Lakes Charles, La., where thousands of residents remain without shelter after the earlier hurricane, told residents that even if their homes survived Laura, they shouldn't assume that would be the case with Delta.

"This is not a bad dream. It's not a test run. These are the cards that we have been dealt," Nic Hunter said in a Facebook video. He added, "I know that we've been through a lot, and I know that we're tired. But we have a job to do right now, and that job is to keep ourselves safe."

Forecasters predict the remnants of Delta will move across parts of Arkansas starting late today, producing a chance for heavy rain and flooding in much of the state's southeastern half. The storm will continue across the state through Sunday, the National Weather Service said in a briefing Thursday.

Residents in roughly the southeastern half of Arkansas are predicted to get as much as 6 inches of rain, along with sustained winds up to 25 mph and gusts near 40 mph, the briefing states.

The weather service predicts the risk for flooding, rain and sustained winds to be most significant through Saturday. Farmers in the Arkansas Delta region are likely to see the greatest effects.

Northwest Arkansas is expected to have "little to no impacts" from the remnants of Delta, forecasters said, though a shift to the west could expand its impact across the state.

At least four southwest Louisiana parishes that were hit hard by Laura in August were under mandatory evacuations as of midday Thursday. Parish and local governments all along the coast issued a patchwork of mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders, most focused on low-lying areas subject to flooding or on residents with special medical needs who might suffer in prolonged power outages.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards reached out to residents ahead of Delta's expected arrival, saying in text messages and a 30-second robocall they should "prepare now" and have emergency plans in place.

Edwards said President Donald Trump approved his request to declare a federal emergency, which frees up federal resources.

The most recent forecast for Hurricane Delta has the storm making landfall "almost precisely" where Hurricane Laura struck -- a region where homes and electrical infrastructure are still damaged, Edwards said in a radio interview.

"And we've got people who are very tired," the governor said.

This is the sixth time this year that people in Louisiana have had to get ready for an approaching hurricane. Residents lamented another round of evacuations and hurricane preparations as the deal with the financial impact and worry of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Delta is the 25th named storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season. It hit Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane just south of the resort city of Cancun early Wednesday with high winds and heavy rain. No deaths or injuries were reported.

As the storm churned toward the U.S. on Thursday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center had a hurricane warning in place for a section of the Gulf Coast extending from High Island, Texas to Morgan City, La.

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin McGill, Leah Willingham, Dez Mathurin and Sudhin Thanawala of The Associated Press; and by Josh Snyder of The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The Rev. Ivory Williams Sr. and Chris Welch board up windows Thursday at St. John Baptist Church in Charenton, La., as Hurricane Delta approaches. Residents of southwestern Louisiana, still coping with the damage from Hurricane Laura, were warned to take emergency precautions against another powerful storm following the same path. More photos at arkansasonline.com/109delta/. (AP/The Advocate/Brad Kemp)

Jule Chaisson, stacks his crab traps on a trailer after pulling them from Bayou Dularge in anticipation of Hurricane Delta, expected to arrive along the Gulf Coast later this week, in Theriot, La., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Brian Dufrene moves his crab traps off his boat after pulling them from Bayou Dularge in anticipation of Hurricane Delta, expected to arrive along the Gulf Coast later this week, in Theriot, La., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. He said he's pulled around 1,000 traps over the last three days. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

This Oct. 8, 2020 photo made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico at 12:41 p.m. EDT. Delta, gaining strength as it bears down on the U.S. Gulf Coast, is the latest and nastiest in a recent flurry of rapidly intensifying Atlantic hurricanes that scientists largely blame on global warming. (NOAA via AP)

Police clear debris from a road after the passing of Hurricane Delta in Tizimin, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

A sport fisherman leaves Pointe Aux Chenes in Terrebonne Parish ahead of Hurricane Delta on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Delta could make landfall, possibly as a Category 3 storm, sometime Friday south of Morgan City, La. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

A man pushes his bicycle along a flooded street after the passing of Hurricane Delta in Tizimin, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)