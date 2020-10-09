Despite predicted shift east, Delta expected to bring heavy rain to southeast Arkansas

The National Weather Service on Friday predicted weakened remnants of Hurricane Delta will cross Arkansas farther to the east than originally expected, but forecasters warned residents throughout portions of the state to remain prepared for heavy rainfall and a chance for power outages due to downed trees.

Delta, which is predicted to make landfall along the Louisiana coast “as early as Friday afternoon,” is expected to bring up to 6 inches of rain in parts of southeast Arkansas starting later in the day and continuing through early Sunday, according to a National Weather Service briefing. Forecasters described a potential for flash flooding throughout the area.

According to the briefing, the greatest threat for flash flooding will be Friday night.

Sustained winds of up to 20 mph and gusts of up to 30 mph are also expected in the southeastern half of Arkansas beginning late Friday and continuing into late Saturday afternoon. The weather service said the wind could down trees, damaging power lines. Forecasters warned crops could also see damage, especially in areas where wind gusts are the highest.

Tornadoes are unlikely to spawn from the system, forecasters said.

Northwest Arkansas is unlikely to see significant impacts from Delta, the briefing states.