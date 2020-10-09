Bentonville district’s central office closes due to covid-19

BENTONVILLE — The School District’s central office will be closed for the next two weeks following an outbreak of covid-19.

Eleven of the building’s 40 staff members reported testing positive for covid-19 within the past two weeks, according to Leslee Wright, the district’s communications director.

The building at 500 Tiger Blvd. is scheduled to open Oct. 22.

“Like so many employees across the country, we’re fighting this pandemic while working to provide the services we know our families need. To allow for deep cleaning of our administrative offices, we’ll close our physical building for the next two weeks, but will continue to work remotely,” Wright wrote in an emailed statement.

The School Board’s monthly meeting was scheduled Oct. 20 at the building. The district will find an alternate site, Wright said.

As of Monday, when the Arkansas Department of Health issued its latest report on covid-19 cases in educational institutions, the district had 14 active cases of covid-19 among students and employees, the 10th-highest total among the state’s school districts. The district has had 77 covid-19 cases since the school year began Aug. 24.

The district has 17,978 students and 2,255 staff members.