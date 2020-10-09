Fire safety urged for week

Pine Bluff firefighter Joe Kisel sprays water on the wreckage of a house fire at 5th Avenue and Poplar Street in this November 2012 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / File photo )

During National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10, the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department and the American Red Cross of Greater Arkansas are urging residents to be safe.

Pine Bluff fire officials are encouraging residents to be cautious, especially in the kitchen where many home fires begin. Meanwhile, the Red Cross is reminding residents to test smoke alarms and practice escape plans.

PINE BLUFF FIRE SAFETY

"Here at the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services we believe in keeping our community informed in aspects of fire prevention," Larry Murray, a Pine Bluff fire marshal, said in a statement.

The Pine Bluff Fire Department is recognizing Fire Prevention Week and using the national theme "Serve Up Fire Safety in The Kitchen."

"This 2020 Campaign works to educate everyone about the simple, but important actions they can take to keep themselves, and those around them, safe in the kitchen," Murray said. "We are providing life-saving public education in the forms of activity books, coloring books and hand-outs to our local elementary schools in an effort to drastically decrease casualties caused by these types of fires."

Cooking is the No. 1 cause of home fires and home fire injuries. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of fires in the kitchen, according to the release.

Pine Bluff fire officials provided these tips from the 2020 Fire Prevention Campaign:

• Stay Safe in the Kitchen.

• Stay at least 3 feet from the stove.

• A grown-up should decide when a child is old enough to use a microwave oven.

• Stay away from things that get hot.

• Remind grown-ups to keep things that can burn away from the stove.

• A grown-up always pays attention to food that is cooking.

• Never leave food cooking on the stovetop unattended, and keep a close eye on food cooking inside the oven.

• Remind grown-ups all pot handles are turned toward the back of the stove.

• Remind grown-ups never ever leave a stove that is unattended.

RED CROSS FIRE SAFETY

The American Red Cross of Greater Arkansas urges residents to test their smoke alarms and practice their escape plans as home fires continue during covid-19.

Since February, the Greater Arkansas chapter has responded to 350 home fires to help 1,100 people with urgent needs like emergency lodging, financial assistance and recovery planning, according to a news release.

Home fires claim seven lives a day in the U.S., but a new 2020 national Red Cross survey shows that most people aren't taking the steps to protect themselves.

Survey results reveal:

⦁ Testing the smoke alarms each month helps ensure that they're working -- which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. Still, 65% of people don't.

⦁ Practicing an escape plan twice a year also increases the odds of survival. But 70% of people don't.

⦁ Escaping in less than two minutes can be the difference between survival and tragedy, according to fire experts. Yet more than half of people think they have more time.

Safety tips include:

⦁ Test smoke alarms monthly and practice an escape plan until everyone in the household can get out in less than two minutes. Details: redcross.org/fire.

⦁ Place smoke alarms on each level of the home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

⦁ Change the batteries at least once a year, if the model requires it.

⦁ Check the manufacturer's date of the smoke alarms. If they're 10 years or older, they need to be replaced because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Follow the manufacturer's instructions.

⦁ Include at least two ways to exit every room in the home.

⦁ Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from the home, such as a neighbor's home or landmark like a specific tree in the front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

⦁ Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.