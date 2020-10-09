Flyover marks base's 65th year

A vintage C-47 Skytrain cargo plane flies over Little Rock on Thursday as part of an aerial review to celebrate 65 years of operation at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

A morning-long flyover involving some mighty aircraft was held Thursday to celebrate the Air Force's 61/2-decade presence in Central Arkansas.

The aerial review -- which stretched from Heber Springs to Benton and involved planes with names like Super Hercules and Skytrain -- was held to commemorate the 65th anniversary of Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville, which was built on land donated by the state.

The event that filled the sky with the roar of engines and drew the attention of thousands of people was needed to "celebrate a milestone," said Col. John M. Schutte, commander of the 19th Airlift Wing.

"The installation itself wouldn't exist as it does today had the community not come together to donate the land to the Air Force," Schutte said while standing in front of the six aircraft that had taken to the sky earlier in the day.

"Our hope is that it signifies the symbiotic connection we have with the community," he said.

The Jacksonville base opened its gates for the first time Oct. 9, 1955. The land was donated in 1952.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZ9HbdE1eL8]

Leading the flyover Thursday was a C-47 Skytrain, a type of aircraft briefly stationed at the base. It has a history that traces back to World War II. The other aircraft were versions of the C-130, a mainstay of the U.S. Air Force fleet.

The C-47 had the same role during World War II that the C-130 has today -- transporting cargo -- so much of the latter's design was inspired by its predecessor.

Having C-130s be part of the review was fitting considering that Little Rock Air Force Base is commonly referred to as the Home of Herk Nation. The C-130H is known as the Hercules, while the C-130J is referred to as the Super Hercules. One Hercules and four Super Hercules aircraft were in the sky Thursday.

The original plan was to have an air show to celebrate the base's 65th anniversary. Plans for that had long ago been set in motion. It takes roughly two years to plan something of that magnitude.

The covid-19 pandemic led those plans to be scrapped, but the Air Force still insisted on some kind of celebration. A flyover was planned in its place. Organizers had two months to prepare for it, so it was still a monumental task that required authorization from Washington, D.C.

In charge of its planning was Maj. Luke Stinson, who has spent thousands of hours in the cockpit of a C-130, but was directing from the ground Thursday.

He said he took great satisfaction in seeing the formations in the sky and seeing the reactions on social media from people watching them.

"It doesn't matter that I'm on the ground or in the sky. I get the same great feeling," Stinson said.

More flying originally was scheduled for today, but the possibility of inclement weather meant it all happened Thursday, when the sky was mostly sunny and clear.

The formation in the sky consisted of personnel from the 19th Airlift Wing, the 314th Airlift Wing, the 913th Airlift Group and the 189th Airlift Wing, all units that work out of the Little Rock Air Force base.

Aerial reviews are conducted for more than entertainment value, the Air Force said. They are designed primarily to maintain the readiness and effectiveness of airmen and maintenance personnel.

Schutte said Little Rock Air Force Base has gone through various changes over the years, but its vital purpose has never changed.

"Throughout, we've remained a strategic asset for our nation's defense," he said.

He called Thursday's event a "covid-appropriate opportunity to come together" and celebrate.