FRIDAY, OCT. 9: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkansas has 90,145 confirmed and probable cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data posted Oct. 9. State health officials also have reported 1,503 confirmed and probable deaths and 81,563 recoveries.

• The state’s Department of Health on Oct. 6 issued revised rules that allow expanded visitor access at nursing homes and long-term care facilities where no resident or staff member has tested positive in the past 14 days.

• The Department of Education announced a new effort Oct. 6 aimed at finding “no show” students who have failed to enroll this semester through efforts such as outreach counseling, academic coaching and telehealth.

• The Health Department also issued guidelines Oct. 6 for Halloween activities. In-person trick-or-treating is labeled a “high risk” for spreading the virus. The state offered lower-risk alternatives, such as holding a virtual costume contest.

• The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Arkansas on Oct. 8 reached a new high for the third day in a row. The state reported that 547 covid-19 patients were in hospitals as of Oct. 9, up from 538 Oct. 7.

SPANISH: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/oct/09/viernes-9-de-octubre-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobr/

MARSHALLESE: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/oct/09/bolaide-oktoba-9-lalem-men-ko-kwoj-aikuj-jela-kon-/