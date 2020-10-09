Hundreds remember officer

Hundreds attend the Prayer Walk Memorial on Thursday evening that began at the Eighth Street steps of Pine Bluff City Hall and ended in front of the police department memorial for detective Kevin Collins. Video available at arkansasonline.com/109pbwalk/. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

Pine Bluff police Detective Kevin Collins touched the hearts of many and that was made apparent by the hundreds of people who attended the Prayer and Unity Walk on Thursday evening on the steps of City Hall and the 10,000 viewers who tuned in worldwide to watch.

His family was surrounded by the love of a community. Collins' mother and father, stepfather and three sisters were presented with a memorial police wreath by Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant and the Pine Bluff Police Department.

A host of family, friends and loved ones stood on the Eighth Avenue side of City Hall and shared fond memories of Collins with one another, waiting for the program to start. Tears of happiness and joy were accompanied by smiles and laughter as people remembered Collins' joking personality.

The program began at 6 p.m. with an opening prayer and with words from Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, who considered Collins a son.

Even though she grieved for him, Washington said Collins was walking in his purpose.

"Even though his time ended far too soon in each and every one of our minds and our hearts, there are certain people who are put here for a reason or a season," said Washington.

Washington described Collins as someone who wanted to have an impact on the community, whether that was mentoring the young people or getting criminals off the street, adding that he embraced law enforcement.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3LqcQeAD-M]

"If you knew him, you knew that he was always about the business," said Washington. "He was always aggressive in everything that he did and he did it to the fullest with a big bold spirit of excellence."

Washington said that from the moment Collins took his oath in 2015, he hit the ground running, trying to make a difference, and that his enthusiasm for fighting crime took him to the Violent Crime Unit of the Police Department.

"He loved VCU," said Washington. "When he went out Monday morning, he went down doing what he loved to do. What he was doing, he was trying to make this community, Pine Bluff, Arkansas, a better place."

Collins' cousin, Jimmy Cunningham, said the passion his cousin had stemmed from a young age that developed a purpose as he grew older.

"Kevin is the walking, talking example of when passion met purpose and purpose opened up doors. Your passion will connect you to your purpose," said Cunningham. "Kevin was not afraid to go after his passion in life."

Officer Markeith Neal had a brotherly bond with Collins. Neal, a young officer who looked up to Collins, said Collins was the Michael Jordan of the Police Department.

"You look at Collins and that is who you wanted to be like," said Neal describing how he felt when he first met Collins coming in as a rookie with the Police Department. "You are going to model yourself after Collins if you wanted to be a good officer."

And that's exactly what Neal did. After Neal joined the Violent Crime Unit, his relationship with Collins grew stronger, from spending lunch together every day to having late-night phone calls because Collins was up trying to figure out how to make the city and the Police Department better.

"As a police officer, all of us should want to be like Collins. All of us should want to go out and make a difference in our community and as citizens. We all should want to be like Collins and make a difference as well," said Neal. "If you see crimes and you see people doing things, don't just turn your back to it or say that isn't my business. The only way this city will get better is if people were to be like Collins and take initiative and start reaching out to the Police Department and telling us information so we can get these criminals off the street."

The legacy Collins left behind, Washington said, will all be in vain if the community doesn't stand together, work together and fight together to make Pine Bluff a better and safer community.

"We have to stand together, walk together, love together, and above all pray together because we have problems in this community that we cannot solve in our own might," said Washington. "We have to look above to the heavenly Father to guide us and to change the hearts of people. There's a lot of hate in communities and the only thing that can erase hate is love, and the only person that comes down with true agape love is Jesus Christ."

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington grieves during the prayer for Detective Kevin Collins, whom she considered a son. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)