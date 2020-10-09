In the News

• Nathan Haymer, who was fired as band director at Southern University in Louisiana, faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $30,000 from the school by submitting 15 fraudulent invoices for band trips to other cities.

• Richard McGuire, 42, of Alabama was fined $100 and banned from Florida's Disney World for life after pleading no contest to a trespassing charge after he was found camping on the theme park's abandoned Discovery Island.

• Baris Douglas, the mayor of Henning, Tenn., accused of using his town's debit and Walmart credit cards to make $2,200 worth of personal purchases, including meals, medication and a laptop, and making another $4,150 in questionable transactions, was indicted on theft and official misconduct charges.

• Aava Murto, 16, stepped into the shoes of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin for a day for the "Girls Takeover" program, part of the U.N. International Day of the Girl to raise awareness of gender equality, with this year's theme being the impact of technology on equality.

• Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a Belarusian opposition candidate, was impersonated in a confidential virtual meeting of the Danish Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee, until committee members suspected something was wrong and ended the meeting.

• Julie Wheeler, 44, of Beaver, W.Va., faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice after she faked her death in a fall at New River Gorge as part of a scheme to avoid having to go to prison in a health care fraud case.

• Louis Joseph Normand Jr., 60, of Diamondhead, Miss., was sentenced to nearly five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution after being convicted of bank fraud for inflating the invoice costs on more than 100 trucks he was buying for resale so he could get extra money from lenders.

• King Harald V of Norway, 83, was admitted to an Oslo hospital for an operation to replace a heart valve to ease his breathing difficulties after doctors ruled out covid-19.

• Stephen Breyer, 82, the U.S. Supreme Court justice, revealed that on the day of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's memorial service, he got a birthday card she'd sent addressed "to my younger colleague," and that when Breyer's grandson was born recently, she had sent the baby a T-shirt that said "future law clerk for RBG."