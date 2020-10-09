LR feels like right place for Hogs-Tigers

It was just a suggestion in my blog Wednesday, and it is still not too late.

If the Arkansas-Auburn game is going to be played in a tropical storm, do like LSU and move the game.

LSU is traveling to Missouri to avoid the weather.

Auburn, the home team, could make the same choice and it could even be a neutral site, like War Memorial Stadium.

To be fair, the Tigers could even stay at the Embassy Suites where Gus Malzahn used to house his high school teams for almost a week before a state championship game.

Arkansas could stay at the North Little Rock Riverfront Hilton, and maybe Frank Fletcher would open his steakhouse for the team dinner.

It would not be a home game for the Razorbacks. With crowds limited to 23-25 of capacity there are no home field advantages this season.

Although that won't make much difference, as it appears Alabama is going to roll its tide right through the SEC West.

On the other side of the conference, Georgia and Florida are on a collision course.

One thing all those teams have in common: They play the Razorbacks. Maybe the Hogs deserve to have tomorrow's game moved to The Rock.

On to this week's picks. Went 5-2 again last week to stand 10-4 on the season.

Arkansas at Auburn

So far, the Tigers have scored 35 points in two games, and needless to say the Gus Malzahn seat is getting a little warmer. His coaching seat seems permanently warm at Auburn. Obviously, the Razorbacks are coming off a huge road win over Mississippi State, but the celebrating ended on Sunday as Sam Pittman got his team focused by showing film of every mistake and every place improvement can be made. Wanted to go with the upset last week, but chickened out. Not this week. Arkansas 28-24

Central Arkansas at Arkansas State

A recent story on a popular website said the Bears have the oddest schedule in the country. They are even playing two schools twice. However, they are playing football and making a little money while doing it. Whispers in Jonesboro are Blake Anderson might not go with two quarterbacks this week. Surely, he wouldn't bench homegrown Layne Hatcher for an in-state game with an in-state opponent? Arkansas State 24-17

Tennessee at Georgia

The Vols have won eight consecutive games going back to last season, but not one of the opponents was ranked, and none of them had the Bulldogs defense. Georgia 28-17

Florida at Texas A&M

It is past time for "Millionaire" Jimbo (Fisher) to start earning his money. So far, he's making about $900,000 per win. That average will go up this week and the Aggie Nation won't be happy. He may never challenge the almost $2 million the Razorbacks paid Chad Morris per win. Florida 27-14

LSU at Missouri

One set of Tigers has something to prove, while the other is trying to prove it was right to make a coaching change last season. LSU 31-21

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

The Gamecocks have been respectable in two losses, while the Commodores were hapless against LSU. South Carolina 28-17

Alabama at Ole Miss

The drama is Nick Saban vs. former assistant Lane Kiffin, who has played nice all week. Alabama 42-24

Mississippi State at Kentucky

The Wildcats gave it away last week in an overtime loss to Ole Miss by missing an extra point and then not stopping the Rebels. The Bulldogs learned they were not invincible because they beat LSU then lost to Arkansas at home. The Wildcats' defense has given up 71 points in two games. Mississippi State 35-27