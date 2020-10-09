Sections
MLB playoff glance

Today at 2:17 a.m.

At a glance

MLB DIVISION SERIES

Best-of-5; x-f necessary

All times Central

American League

All games on TBS

Thursday's games

At Los Angeles

Houston 11, Oakland 6

Houston wins series 3-1

At San Diego

NY Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1

Series tied 2-2

Today's games

At San Diego

NY Yankees (Cole 7-3) vs. Tampa Bay (TBA), 6:10 p.m.

National League

At Houston

Atlanta 7, Miami 0

Atlanta wins series 3-0

At Arlington, Texas

LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, (n)

LA Dodgers lead series 2-0

Today's game

All remaining games on FS1

At Arlington, Texas

x-LA Dodgers (TBA) vs. San Diego (Paddock 4-5), 8:08 p.m.

Saturday's game

x-San Diego (TBA) vs. LA Dodgers (TBA), 7:08 p.m.

