MLB playoff glance

At a glance
MLB DIVISION SERIES
Best-of-5; x-f necessary
All times Central
American League
All games on TBS
Thursday's games
At Los Angeles
Houston 11, Oakland 6
Houston wins series 3-1
At San Diego
NY Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1
Series tied 2-2
Today's games
At San Diego
NY Yankees (Cole 7-3) vs. Tampa Bay (TBA), 6:10 p.m.
National League
At Houston
Atlanta 7, Miami 0
Atlanta wins series 3-0
At Arlington, Texas
LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, (n)
LA Dodgers lead series 2-0
Today's game
All remaining games on FS1
At Arlington, Texas
x-LA Dodgers (TBA) vs. San Diego (Paddock 4-5), 8:08 p.m.
Saturday's game
x-San Diego (TBA) vs. LA Dodgers (TBA), 7:08 p.m.
