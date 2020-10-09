Motorcycle crash kills 2 in Craighead County

Two Jonesboro men died after their motorcycle struck a tree Wednesday in Craighead County, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m., while the vehicle was heading west on Craighead County 780, according to a preliminary crash report by state police. The Honda missed a curve, ran off the road and hit a tree, the report states.

State police said the driver, 42-year-old Mathew Puryear, and the passenger, 51-year-old Roger Krupicki, died as a result of the wreck.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

Preliminary numbers indicate at least 485 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.