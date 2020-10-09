• Prince William has joined forces with renowned British broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough to launch a new environmental award Thursday, the Earthshot Prize, which has grand ambitions to "incentivize change and help to repair our planet over the next 10 years." The prize takes its inspiration from the moonshot challenge that President John F. Kennedy set for the United States in 1961 to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade. William said the same resources used to tackle the coronavirus pandemic should be devoted to saving the natural world. "According to the experts, it really is the point of no return," he told Sky News. "We have 10 years to fundamentally fix our planet." The plan envisions five prizes of $1.3 million awarded each year for the next 10 years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world's greatest environmental problems by 2030. The first five Earthshots center on protecting and restoring nature, clean air, reviving oceans, building a waste-free world and fixing the climate. "We very much hope that even if we can't necessarily change the world in 10 years' time just from the prize alone, what we do hope is that, just like the moonshot landings where they developed cat scanners, X-ray machines, breathing apparatus, stuff like that I think has been really, really important to come out of that," said William, who will be among the judges. The prize fund will be provided by the project's global alliance founding partners, including the philanthropies of billionaires Paul Allen of Microsoft, Jack Ma of Alibaba and Michael Bloomberg. Attenborough, 94, said time is of the essence. "Suddenly there are real dangers that there may be a tipping point in which the icecaps of the North Pole begin to melt, which it's doing already," he told BBC radio. "It's a matter of great urgency now." William also spoke about how his 7-year-old son, Prince George, is getting concerned about what's going on in the world. He said his son was left so saddened by an Attenborough documentary about extinction that he told his father, "I don't want to watch this anymore."

Britain's Prince William takes a drink of cider while sitting in the garden of The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham, England, Friday July 3, 2020. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)

Sir David Attenborough poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of a new series of Our Planet, at the Natural History Museum in central London, Tuesday, April 4, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

• Morgan Wallen has been dropped as the musical guest on this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" after breaking the show's covid-19 protocols. The country singer Wednesday posted a video on social media apologizing after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party in Alabama this past weekend. He was emotional, saying he respects the show's decision. The 27-year-old Wallen said his actions were "short-sighted" and the booking loss has affected his long-term goals and dreams. He said he has not tested positive for the coronavirus. The show has not announced a replacement for Wallen.