Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Neftali Rodriguez-Sandoval, 27, of 2605 N. Olive St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons, kidnapping, aggravated assault and fleeing. Rodriguez-Sandoval was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Steven Luckett, 35, of 795 N. Daisy Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with producing, directing sexual performance; distributing, possessing, viewing child pornography; and transportation, distribution of material depicting a child participating or engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Luckett was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Carl Broadway, 50, of 301 Willow St. in Farmington was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault and possession of firearm by certain persons. Broadway was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Lacey Walker, 22, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with battery and criminal mischief. Walker was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• John Shackelford, 34, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender and living near a school or day care. Shackelford was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Marcus Nordgren, 19, of 1959 Spring Creek Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Nordgren was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Andrew Brown, 42, of 19388 Ramer Road in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and theft of property. Brown was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.