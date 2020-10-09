N.Y. close orders spark confusion

Young members of the Jewish Orthodox community wait for school buses to collect them Thursday in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City, where some merchants appeared to be operating as usual after protests over shutdown orders. (AP/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of businesses and schools in New York City neighborhoods where coronavirus cases have spiked were closed Thursday by order of the governor, but questions swirled about how effectively officials could enforce the shutdown in areas where it has been met with resentment.

The new rules were also met with legal resistance, as the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and Agudath Israel of America, an Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization, filed lawsuits over a provision limiting attendance at indoor religious services to no more than 10 people.

Confusion and dismay reigned as the restrictions began to take effect.

In Brooklyn's Borough Park section, the scene of two nights of Orthodox Jewish protests against the clampdown, some merchants subject to the shutdown order -- including a barbershop, cellphone stores and a toy store. -- appeared to be operating as usual at midday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said 1,200 city workers would be out on the streets conducting enforcement, though some of those efforts involved educating businesses about rules imposed with little warning in hastily drawn zones with confusing borders.

All nonessential businesses in areas designated "red zones" in parts of Queens and Brooklyn by Gov. Andrew Cuomo were supposed to close. Public and private schools were supposed to close, as well, within the red zones and surrounding "orange zones" as designated by the Democratic governor.

Exactly where those zones began and ended though wasn't easily apparent from maps released by the governor's office or the city. Parents at one Brooklyn school complained that their school had been closed by the city even though it is outside the area that the governor had designated for school closures.

The new restrictions involve parts of Brooklyn and Queens in New York City, sections of Orange and Rockland counties in the Hudson Valley and an area within Binghamton, N.Y., near the Pennsylvania border.

Many of the neighborhoods where restrictions have been imposed are home to large Orthodox Jewish communities, and leaders of those communities have complained about being singled out for enforcement.

Agudath's lawsuit challenging the attendance limits said they would be especially disruptive on Jewish holidays this weekend.

"By depriving plaintiffs and their congregants of the critical religious worship and practices associated with these upcoming holidays, defendant has trampled on their constitutional right to the free exercise of religion," the lawsuit said.

In its lawsuit, the Diocese of Brooklyn said the new restrictions "go way too far, infringe way too much, and have no legitimate basis, as applied to the diocese's churches."

Enforcement appeared to be underway in Brooklyn's Midwood section, where police had shut down at least two barbershops, including Coney Island Barber.

Owner Adeel Shakoor said business had been slow Thursday morning, with three customers going in for haircuts. A police officer arrived in the early afternoon, however, and told him to shut down and monitor the news for updates on when he can reopen.

"It's really not a good time have a barbershop," Shakoor said, noting that he hasn't been permitted to offer shaving services for months. "It's hard to know what's going to happen."

De Blasio urged business owners to follow the rules and avoid penalties or fines.

"When we have to bring consequences to bear, we will," he said, "but the first thing we want to achieve is compliance."

ANGRY PROTESTS

In Borough Park, hundreds of men took to the streets Wednesday to protest restrictions for a second night.

Anger boiled over. Videos posted on social media showed a crowd chasing Jewish Insider reporter Jacob Kornbluh down a street and then trapping him against a storefront, where an unmasked local activist screamed in his face. Police officers then intervened and led Kornbluh to safety.

"I was just brutally assaulted, hit in the head, and kicked," Kornbluh tweeted afterward.

Police say they're investigating, but there had been no arrests.

De Blasio called the encounter "disgusting" at a briefing Thursday and promised that police would refine their approach to further protests. A night earlier, two people making video recordings of the unrest were also chased by the crowd, with one man needing medical treatment after he was beaten, according to relatives.

Overall, the coronavirus has been spreading at a slower rate in New York City than in much of the rest of the country. But a small number of neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens have seen hundreds of new cases in recent weeks, leading to fears that the spike could develop into a broader resurgence.

Cases of the virus were also climbing quickly in an area of upstate New York near the Pennsylvania border. Binghamton Mayor Rich David said he tested positive for covid-19 late Wednesday.

"I'm feeling fine and will be resting at home," he tweeted Thursday.

David's announcement came a day after he appeared at a news conference in Syracuse, N.Y., with other mayors. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh were among the other mayors at that news conference and are entering a precautionary quarantine.

AROUND THE WORLD

In other developments:

• A surge of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin and the Dakotas is forcing a scramble for hospital beds, as the Upper Midwest and Plains emerge as one of the nation's most troubling hot spots. The three states now lead all others in new cases per capita.

• White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows hosted a wedding May 31 for his daughter that appeared to violate a Georgia order and Atlanta guidelines to stop the spread of covid-19, a newspaper reported Thursday. Gov. Brian Kemp's orders at the time banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

• The British government is considering fresh restrictions on everyday life in England, potentially in the big northern cities such as Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle, amid mounting fears that hospitals in coronavirus hot spots may soon be overwhelmed.

• The Israeli government has extended an emergency provision that bars public gatherings, including widespread protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for an additional week. Government ministers approved the measure by a telephone vote, the prime minister's office said in a statement late Wednesday. It will remain in place until Tuesday.

• Germany is seeing a sharp jump in new coronavirus infections, raising fears that the pandemic is picking up pace in a country that so far has coped better than many of its European neighbors. The country's disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, on Thursday reported 4,058 new infections and 16 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to more than 315,000 since the start of the outbreak, with 9,584 deaths as of Thursday. That death toll is one-fourth of Britain's and one-third of the confirmed virus toll in Italy.

• A Madrid court Thursday struck down a national government order that imposed a partial lockdown in the Spanish capital and its suburbs, siding with regional officials who had resisted stricter measures against one of Europe's most worrying virus clusters. The judges said travel restrictions in and out of the cities and other limitations might be necessary to fight the spread of the virus, but that under the current legal form they were violating residents' "fundamental rights."

Information for the article was contributed by Adam Geller, Stephen Groves, Jeff Martin, Pan Pylas, Ilan Ben Zion, Frank Jordans, Aritz Parra, Karen Matthews, Tom Hays, Jennifer Peltz and Marina Villeneuve of The Associated Press.