Off the Wire

GOLF

Cook fires 63 in Vegas

Bryson DeChambeau put on another power display Thursday and it worked just as well as when he won the U.S. Open. In his first start since winning at Winged Foot last month, DeChambeau had two-putt birdies on all three of the par 5s and two of the par 4s on his way to a 9-under 62 and a one-shot lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) is one of five golfers to turn in a 63 in Las Vegas. Harold Varner III, Scott Harrington, Nate Lashley and Patrick Cantlay also were at 63. Six players were at 64.

Lopez in third at LPGA

Brittany Lincicome and Kelly Tan each shot 3-under 67 on Thursday in windy conditions at challenging Aronimink Golf Club in Newton Square, Pa., to share the lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship after Thursday's first round. Lincicome played bogey-free to stay even with Tan and keep her first Women's PGA title in sight. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez turned in a 2-under 68 and shares third place with five others. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) turned in a 3-over 73 and is tied for 55th. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) is at 5-over 75 and tied for 89th.

Two share Korn Ferry lead

Harry Hall and Shad Tuten each turned in 8-under 63s at the Korn Ferry Tour Orange County National Championship in Winter Garden, Fla., on Thursday. The two share the lead after one round, which was suspended because of darkness with 23 golfers remaining on the course. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) is tied for 51st with Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) after turning in a 3-under 68. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) and Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) each shot a 2-under 69 and are tied for 81st. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was at 3 over with two holes to play.

FOOTBALL

C-USA game postponed

Florida Atlantic's game at Southern Mississippi on Saturday has been postponed because of covid-19 issues. The schools said they will work with Conference USA to reschedule. FAU has already had two nonconference games called off. The Owls were unable to play Georgia Southern last month because of their covid-19 problems. They were also scheduled to host South Florida, but the Bulls had to pull out because of contract tracing related to their game against Notre Dame. FAU played its first game last week, beating UNC-Charlotte 21-17 at home.

HOCKEY

Carolina forward ends run

Carolina Hurricanes forward Justin Williams is retiring after 19 NHL seasons and three Stanley Cup championships. Williams announced his retirement in a statement Thursday after spending his final three seasons in a second stint with Carolina, where he won the Cup for the first time in 2006. Williams, 39, had 320 goals and 477 assists for 797 points in 1,264 games with the Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals. He helped the Kings with the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs' most valuable player for the 2014 title run.

Devils trade for defenseman

The New Jersey Devils acquired defenseman Ryan Murray from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. The 27-year-old Murray, the No. 2 overall pick in 2012, had 2 goals and 7 assists in 27 games last season with the Blue Jackets, and added a goal in nine playoff games. In 347 regular-season games in seven NHL seasons, all with Columbus, he has 15 goals and 95 assists.

Blackhawks' goalie let go

The Chicago Blackhawks will not re-sign goaltender Corey Crawford in free agency, parting with a key member of its Stanley Cup-winning core and potentially signaling a more extensive rebuild for one of the NHL's marquee franchises. General Manager Stan Bowman said he had a "bit of an emotional" conversation with Crawford on Thursday. Crawford, who turns 36 on Dec. 31, went 16-20 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average during the pandemic-shortened season. He started every game as Chicago eliminated Edmonton in the qualifying round before losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in the playoffs.

MOTOR SPORTS

Bowyer announces retirement

Clint Bowyer will retire at the end of the NASCAR season and join the Fox Sports booth as an analyst. Bowyer, in his 15th full season, heads into Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway facing elimination from the playoffs. He's ranked 11th in the 12-driver field that will be trimmed by four for the next round. In a two-page letter later posted to Twitter, Bowyer said he's moving full-time into television. Bowyer is a popular veteran who has won races for Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota during his career with Richard Childress Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing and now Stewart-Haas Racing. He won the 2008 Xfinity title for RCR.

DiBenedetto keeps ride

Team Penske found a one-year solution for Matt DiBenedetto while building a long-term plan to move Austin Cindric to the Cup Series. DiBenedetto's contract was extended Thursday to drive for Wood Brothers Racing in 2021. Cindric, currently competing in the Xfinity Series for Penske, will take over the seat in 2022. Cindric will compete in both Xfinity Series next season as well as select Cup races.