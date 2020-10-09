Organization donates history book to libraries

The Arkansas Chapter XXXIV Colonial Dames of America held its semi-annual meeting recently at Little Rock. The chapter announced it has donated copies of a book to local libraries, according to a news release.

The book was the "The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West, " a No. 1 New York Times best-seller by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough.

The National Society CDA chose the publication as the best book for 2019 chronicling American History. The annual selection has been made by the Colonial Dames of America since 1951, according to the release.

Arkansas Colonial Dames of America was founded by Villager Mary-Reid Warner eight years ago and now has more than 40 members. The national organization was founded in 1890 in New York City. Colonial Dames of America is comprised of women descended from an ancestor who gave specified service within the period beginning with the settlement of Jamestown, Va., on May 13, 1607, and extending to, but not including, the Battle of Lexington on April 19, 1775, in one or more of the 13 original colonies.

In addition to National projects, Arkansas Colonial Dames of America continues its support of coffee supplies and books to the Veterans Community Based Outpatient Clinic at Hot Springs. Also, one of its projects is the Thomas Cemetery at North Little Rock. The 150-year-old cemetery has been vandalized and abandoned.