Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning 10-9-20

• WOMEN OF INFLUENCE ROCK - Reset and Still Rocking - has been postponed until Nov. 6-7. It was originally planned for Oct. 9-10. Organizers postponed the conference in part due to the death of Pine Bluff Police Detective Kevin Collins. Some participants, including Mayor Shirley Washington, Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. and a committee member, will be attending the wake and funeral service on Friday and Saturday, a spokesman said. Also, organizers postponed the event after considering possible inclement weather that may have a negative impact on the internet connection of some participants.

• HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will host its GoFresh USA Food Distribution at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in partnership with THE LEGACY CENTER at West Dumas. This drive-thru food distribution will supply special relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food will be given out on a first come, first served basis while quantities last. All persons must wear masks. Participants should drive to the church by this route: From Walnut Street turn east onto Fourth Avenue (one way) and travel along the railroad tracks to Pine Street. Turn south (right) on Pine Street (one way) and travel to the parking lot on the east side of the street where the food will be located. Details: www.houseofbreadark.org and Saint Mary Harris on Facebook.

• HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will open its regular food pantry in a drive-thru setting Monday, Oct. 19, from 1-4:30 p.m. or once the 200 food boxes are distributed. Food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Only one box will be given out per household. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license.) Everyone is required to wear a mask. The police department will be on duty to direct traffic. Details: Saint Mary Harris, apostle at House of Bread, at 870-872-2196.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will observe Breast Cancer Awareness during services Sunday, Oct. 18. Participants are encouraged to wear pink. The church holds services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. New Community adheres to health guidance to prevent the spread of covid-19. Hand sanitizers are located near the entrances, ushers have masks available and social distancing is observed.

• UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its Family Night on Tuesdays beginning with Bible Study begins at 6 p.m. Through the study of the word of God, families will gain strength, clarity and encouragement to face life's challenges. At 7 p.m., the church hosts a Personal Financial Education class that focuses on financial literacy and the importance of having a financial plan. Financial education is essential for the average family trying to decide how to balance its budget, buy a home, fund their children's education and ensure an income after retiring. The church is practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available. Details: 870-329-1182 or unitychristianfellowship@live.com.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH at Pine Bluff invites the community to join the weekly conference call prayer for deliverance from the coronavirus crisis. The conference call will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the pastor, Cecil L. Williams Jr. Participants must call in by 6:25 p.m. at 1-720-650-3030. The access code is 144-0205# . Details: www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff.

• ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 15th Avenue and Alabama Street, reopened its Saturday Soup Kitchen for carry out meals only. The kitchen will be open every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to the program held in the cafeteria, the red brick building, according to a news release.

