Prairie Grove tries to slow high-scoring Saints

FILE -- Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway speaks to his team Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, during the first half of play against Pea Ridge at Champions Stadium in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

There may not be a game played in the state tonight where the teams employ more contrasting styles.

Shiloh Christian averages nearly 50 points with a wide-open open and a dynamic young quarterback leading the charge. Prairie Grove uses the Wing-T offense and the Tigers are a sure-tackling, hard-hitting team that holds opponents to 15 points per game.

Something's got to give tonight at Champions Stadium, where Shiloh Christian (4-1, 1-0) awaits Prairie Grove (5-0, 2-0) in a 4A-1 Conference showdown. Both teams warmed up for tonight with blowout victories last week in league play. Prairie Grove cruised past Gravette 44-16 while Shiloh Christian won 69-6 over Green Forest, a winless team that lost 52-6 to the Tigers two weeks ago.

Shiloh Christian has outscored Prairie Grove 102-21 the past two seasons, but Prairie Grove won 45-15 at Champions Stadium in 2015 when the Tigers finished 12-1 on the season.

Sophomore Eli Wisdom is the latest in a long line of standout quarterback at Shiloh Christian. The Saints' only loss came at Sand Springs (Page), Okla., where Wisdom threw touchdown passes of 75 yards to Cam Wiedmann and 61 yards to Drew Dudley. Wisdom ran two touchdowns and passed for another when Shiloh Christian scored on all nine of its first-half possessions during a 63-7 win over Berryville to begin conference play.

Prairie Grove will rely on a stout defense and a running game led by Foster Layman and Cade Grant. Quarterback Knox Laird will need more help from his receivers, who dropped some passes last week against Gravette.

Prairie Grove can't make those mistakes at Champions Stadium, where even a much better showing may not be enough against the Saints.

RICK'S PICK: Shiloh Christian

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

Rogers at BENTONVILLE WEST

Fort Smith Southside at FAYETTEVILLE

BENTONVILLE at Rogers Heritage

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER at Springdale

Little Rock Catholic at FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

CLASS 6A

VAN BUREN at Mountain Home

GREENWOOD at Siloam Springs

CLASS 5A

Alma at CLARKSVILLE

HARRISON at Greenbrier

Farmington at MORRILTON

Pea Ridge at VILONIA

CLASS 4A

Berryville at ELKINS

Green Forest at GENTRY

HUNTSVILLE at Gravette

Pottsville at DARDANELLE

LAMAR at Waldron

CLASS 3A

Lincoln at GREENLAND

CEDARVILLE at Hackett

CHARLESTON at Mansfield

Lavaca at WEST FORK

CLASS 2A

MAGAZINE at Hector

BIGELOW at Mountainburg

Conway Christian at JC WESTSIDE

LAST WEEK 18-2 (90 percent)

OVERALL 87-23 (79 percent)