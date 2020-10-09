Prairie Grove tries to slow high-scoring Saints

There may not be a game played in the state tonight where the teams employ more contrasting styles.
Shiloh Christian averages nearly 50 points with a wide-open open and a dynamic young quarterback leading the charge. Prairie Grove uses the Wing-T offense and the Tigers are a sure-tackling, hard-hitting team that holds opponents to 15 points per game.
Something's got to give tonight at Champions Stadium, where Shiloh Christian (4-1, 1-0) awaits Prairie Grove (5-0, 2-0) in a 4A-1 Conference showdown. Both teams warmed up for tonight with blowout victories last week in league play. Prairie Grove cruised past Gravette 44-16 while Shiloh Christian won 69-6 over Green Forest, a winless team that lost 52-6 to the Tigers two weeks ago.
Shiloh Christian has outscored Prairie Grove 102-21 the past two seasons, but Prairie Grove won 45-15 at Champions Stadium in 2015 when the Tigers finished 12-1 on the season.
Sophomore Eli Wisdom is the latest in a long line of standout quarterback at Shiloh Christian. The Saints' only loss came at Sand Springs (Page), Okla., where Wisdom threw touchdown passes of 75 yards to Cam Wiedmann and 61 yards to Drew Dudley. Wisdom ran two touchdowns and passed for another when Shiloh Christian scored on all nine of its first-half possessions during a 63-7 win over Berryville to begin conference play.
Prairie Grove will rely on a stout defense and a running game led by Foster Layman and Cade Grant. Quarterback Knox Laird will need more help from his receivers, who dropped some passes last week against Gravette.
Prairie Grove can't make those mistakes at Champions Stadium, where even a much better showing may not be enough against the Saints.
RICK'S PICK: Shiloh Christian
Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).
CLASS 7A
Rogers at BENTONVILLE WEST
Fort Smith Southside at FAYETTEVILLE
BENTONVILLE at Rogers Heritage
SPRINGDALE HAR-BER at Springdale
Little Rock Catholic at FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE
CLASS 6A
VAN BUREN at Mountain Home
GREENWOOD at Siloam Springs
CLASS 5A
Alma at CLARKSVILLE
HARRISON at Greenbrier
Farmington at MORRILTON
Pea Ridge at VILONIA
CLASS 4A
Berryville at ELKINS
Green Forest at GENTRY
HUNTSVILLE at Gravette
Pottsville at DARDANELLE
LAMAR at Waldron
CLASS 3A
Lincoln at GREENLAND
CEDARVILLE at Hackett
CHARLESTON at Mansfield
Lavaca at WEST FORK
CLASS 2A
MAGAZINE at Hector
BIGELOW at Mountainburg
Conway Christian at JC WESTSIDE
LAST WEEK 18-2 (90 percent)
OVERALL 87-23 (79 percent)