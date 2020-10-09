Saline County wreck kills Little Rock man, troopers say

A Little Rock man died after a Jeep struck his motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Benton, troopers said.

The wreck happened shortly before 1 p.m., when a 2011 Jeep Liberty driving north on Arkansas 9, north of Don Wise Road, crossed the centerline, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. The Jeep struck a Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 69-year-old Gary Vance, killing him, the report states.

Earlier Thursday, a 49-year-old man was killed when his tractor-trailer missed a curve in Poinsett County and overturned, a separate report states.

Troopers said Brad Robertson was driving a Freightliner south on Arkansas 135, north of Rivervale, when he lost control of his vehicle while on a curve. The vehicle left the road and rolled over shortly at about 9 a.m.

Robertson died as a result of the wreck, the report states.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of both crashes.

At least 485 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary figures.