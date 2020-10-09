Sections
School sets plans for homecoming

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:48 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Watson Chapel High School hosts homecoming in the gymnasium in this undated file photo. The school's homecoming will be virtual this year.

Watson Chapel High School is announcing its 2020 homecoming court. The crowning ceremony will be held before kickoff at 6:30 p.m. today at Wildcat Stadium, according to spokeswoman Kasera Brown.

Candidates for homecoming queen are Aatiyah Royal, Jaden Rayner, Makya Roberts, Taylor Blackmon, Samara Rich, Sah'myah Holloway, Alexis Rayford, Kennedi Stephens, Hayle King and Quanterrika Littleton.

Each homecoming queen candidate met the criteria of having a grade-point average above 2.0, having no in-school or out-of-school suspensions, and being active in at least two clubs or organizations on campus, according to Brown.

The senior class nominated the court, but a series of scores will determine the homecoming queen.

"After weeks of preparation, homecoming 2020 is finally here," Brown said.

Aatiyah Royal
Alexis Rayford
Hayle King
Jaden Rayner
Kennedi Stephens
Makya Roberts
Quanterrika Littleton
Sah’myah Holloway
Samara Rich
Taylor Blackmon
