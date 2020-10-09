State Sports Briefs

VOLLEYBALL

ASU sweels Louisiana-Monroe

Entering Thursday's match against Louisiana-Monroe, Arkansas State University volleyball had not dropped a match in the series since 1986.

That remained unchanged as the Red Wolves (2-1, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) made it 37 in a row with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-14 victory over the Warhawks (1-8, 0-6) to open a three-match series in Jonesboro.

Arkansas State improved to 44-5 overall against ULM and 20-1 all-time in Jonesboro.

Lauren Musante had 27 assists and a career-high 19 digs while Josie Stanford led with 11 kills and a career-high nine digs for ASU.

The Red Wolves were sound defensively, holding the Warhawks to an attack percentage of .059 and knocking down 11 blocks. Brianna Hollingshed was Arkansas State's top blocker, posting a career-high six. Kendahl Davenport added five blocks and six assists (.600 attack percentage). Tatum Ticknor also collected 16 digs from the libero position.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services