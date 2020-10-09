State tops 1,100 new coronavirus cases, ties record for daily deaths

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 1,167, the second straight daily increase of more than 1,100 cases.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 27, while the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in the state rose to a new record for the fourth day in a row.

“Yesterday was another record day of testing with almost 14,000 total tests performed," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"Our new cases continue to be too high. As we all go about our weekend, let's make sure to wear a mask and keep our distance. We are constantly reminded of how serious this virus is and how easily it can spread.”

The cases added to the state's total included 980 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests. The other 187 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

Already at a record level since Tuesday, the number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state rose by 13, to 560.

Those patients included 101 who were on ventilators, down from 103 a day earlier.

The state's death toll rose to 1,530. The toll among confirmed cases rose by 26, to 1,385, and among probable cases by one, to 145.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 91,312. The number of cases that were considered active rose by 398, to 7,468, while 742 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

Excluding the deaths of 139 probable cases that were added to the state's tallies on Sept. 16, the increase of 27 deaths on Friday tied with Sept. 2 for the biggest one-day increase in the state's death toll.

Friday's increase in cases followed a record-setting jump of 1,265 cases on Thursday.