Community events announced

UAPB/AM&N alumni set conference call

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N Alumni, Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Chapter, will hold its monthly meeting by conference call at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. The primary call-in number is (978) 990-5000 and participant access code is 803130#, according to a news release.

The agenda/meeting will feature Sederick C. Rice, Ph.D, associate professor of biology and president of the Faculty Staff Assembly/Senate at UAPB. He will provide the faculty and staff perspectives on the university's operation in light of Covid-19.

The standing committees will report on proposed activities. All members and prospective members are encouraged to participate. The decision to hold the meeting by conference call was based on the information, guidelines and recommendations about the coronavirus pandemic, according to the release.

Mt. Nebo Breast Cancer Virtual Event set

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff will observe the sixth annual Breast Cancer Virtual Event in memory of Billie Jean "B.J."Jackson. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31, via Zoom. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink to support and celebrate survivors, according to a news release.

A 2K walk run is also being planned. The deadline is Oct. 15 for ordering commemorative T-shirts by visiting paypal.me/mtnebobreastcancerbj.

House of Bread to host food giveaways

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will give away food Oct. 15 and Oct. 19 in drive-thru sessions.

The church will host its GoFresh USA Food Distribution at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in partnership with THE LEGACY CENTER at West Dumas. This food distribution will supply special relief during the covid-19 pandemic. Food will be given out on a first come, first served basis while quantities last. All persons must wear masks and stay in their vehicles. Current customers will only need to roll down the passenger window and present their IDs. Their food will be loaded in the back seat or trunk of their car and social distancing is observed. New customers can go online to download the registration form at www.houseofbreadark.org.

House of Bread will open its regular food pantry Monday, Oct. 19, from 1-4:30 p.m. or once the 200 food boxes are distributed. Food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Only one box will be given out per household. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license.) Everyone is required to wear a mask. The police department will be on duty to direct traffic. Details: Saint Mary Harris, apostle at House of Bread, at 870-872-2196. Details: www.houseofbreadark.org and Saint Mary Harris on Facebook.