The Nation in Brief

U.S. ties natural disaster damage record

With three months left in 2020, the United States has already tied a record for the most billion-dollar natural disasters.

The country this year has had more than a dozen climate and weather catastrophes that cost at least $1 billion in damage, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"The first nine months of 2020 ties the annual record of 16 events that occurred in 2011 and 2017," NOAA said Wednesday.

On average, there were about six billion-dollar natural disasters each year from 1980 to 2019, according to figures adjusted for inflation. In the past five years, the annual average was roughly 13 disasters.

Hurricanes, wildfires, drought, tornadoes, hail storms and other costly weather events have ravaged parts of the country in 2020. The catastrophes come in a year that has also seen financial hardship from the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents clean up after violent protest

MADISON, Wis. -- Residents of a Milwaukee suburb where protests turned violent after a Black police officer was cleared in the fatal shooting of a Black teenager outside a shopping mall were out early Thursday cleaning up debris from overnight damage to businesses.

Neighbors wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus used brooms to sweep up broken glass and pick up debris after a curfew expired at 6 a.m. Windows were broken at several businesses in Wauwatosa.

Protests came after Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm announced Wednesday that Wauwatosa officer Joseph Mensah would not be charged in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside Mayfair Mall on Feb. 2. Chisholm said Mensah had a reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary after police responded to a reported disturbance at the shopping center.

On Wednesday night, about 100 protesters confronted police officers wearing tactical gear and carrying shields. Police said some protesters threw rocks at law enforcement officers and buildings, and that they used tear gas to disperse them.

Chisholm, in a 14-page letter laying out his rationale, said evidence showed that Cole fled from police carrying a stolen 9mm handgun. He cited squad car audio evidence, along with testimony from Mensah and two fellow officers, that he said showed Cole had fired a shot while fleeing and refused commands to drop the gun.

Cole was the third person Mensah has fatally shot since becoming an officer, and Cole's death has sparked periodic protests in Wauwatosa and the Milwaukee area.

School principal in Holocaust fray rehired

MIAMI -- A high school principal in Florida whose 2018 exchange with a parent about whether the Holocaust was "a factual, historical event" led to an uproar, his firing and a case before a judge, was reinstated Wednesday after a School Board vote.

The Palm Beach County School Board voted 4-3 to rehire the principal, William Latson, who was removed last year at Spanish River Community High School in Boca Raton after an email exchange with a student's parent came to light. He will also receive full back pay of about $152,300, according to the board, which adopted the recommended order of an administrative law judge.

Latson will be transferred to a position in the district that is "commensurate with his qualifications," the board decided. A spokeswoman for the district said he would not return as principal and instead would be assigned a position outside a campus setting.

"Many have condemned him as a Holocaust denier," Latson's lawyer, Thomas Elfers, said in a statement. "He isn't. He never was. He is a great guy and a great educator."

Latson wrote in one of the emails: "I can't say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee."

"I do allow information about the Holocaust to be presented and allow students and parents to make decisions about it accordingly," he wrote. "I do the same with information about slavery."

OK asked to name school for ex-first lady

JONESBORO, Ga. -- A Georgia school board will seek permission to rename an elementary school for former first lady Michelle Obama.

The Clayton County Board of Education voted 7-2 Monday to rename South Clayton Elementary School to Michelle Obama STEM Elementary School, news outlets reported.

The board selected Obama over former U.S. Rep. John Lewis, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said. The two dissenting board members voted to name the school in honor of the civil rights icon.

Under district policy, the system must now reach an agreement with Obama. Should she decline, leaders will seek permission to name the school after Lewis, officials said.

The Journal-Constitution said Obama has ties to the county south of Atlanta; her great-great-great-grandmother was enslaved on a farm in northeastern Clayton.